Global Electronic Translators Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BBKUSA.com, ECTACO, LEXIBOOK, LOGBAR, & Vasco Electronics

The global electronic translators market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Electronic Translators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is popularity of gamification among professionals. Lowering costs of video production and promotion with the emergence of web resources and utilization of bandwidth have encouraged professionals to use interactive methods through puzzles, online questionnaires, and video learning games, which will eventually propel the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of e-learning and virtual learning. The adoption of electronic translators has also increased owing to the rapidly increasing popularity of e-learning allowing educators to use latest technology and tools such as pocket translator, electronic language translator, and translating earbuds. Virtual learning and distance education are getting promoted among various stakeholders of the education sector so that learning does not get limited to classrooms.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased use of mobile devices. With the advances in technology, textbooks are gradually being replaced by digital devices such as PCs, tablets, and laptops. This leads to the development of more functional applications in all the fields.

Key vendors

BBKUSA.com

ECTACO

LEXIBOOK

LOGBAR

Vasco Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Tourism - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Professional - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FEATURES

By voice- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

By typing- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

By scanning- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by features

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Multi-language - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Single-language translators- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product type

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Popularity of gamification among professionals

Growing popularity of the tourism industry

Growing demand for MOOCs

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvdssq/global_electronic?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-translators-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-bbkusacom-ectaco-lexibook-logbar--vasco-electronics-300637174.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

