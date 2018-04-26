Global Electronic Translators Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BBKUSA.com, ECTACO, LEXIBOOK, LOGBAR, & Vasco Electronics

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Electronic Translators Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic translators market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Electronic Translators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is popularity of gamification among professionals. Lowering costs of video production and promotion with the emergence of web resources and utilization of bandwidth have encouraged professionals to use interactive methods through puzzles, online questionnaires, and video learning games, which will eventually propel the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of e-learning and virtual learning. The adoption of electronic translators has also increased owing to the rapidly increasing popularity of e-learning allowing educators to use latest technology and tools such as pocket translator, electronic language translator, and translating earbuds. Virtual learning and distance education are getting promoted among various stakeholders of the education sector so that learning does not get limited to classrooms.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased use of mobile devices. With the advances in technology, textbooks are gradually being replaced by digital devices such as PCs, tablets, and laptops. This leads to the development of more functional applications in all the fields.
Key vendors
- BBKUSA.com
- ECTACO
- LEXIBOOK
- LOGBAR
- Vasco Electronics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Tourism - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Professional - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FEATURES
- By voice- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- By typing- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- By scanning- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by features
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Multi-language - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Single-language translators- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product type
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Popularity of gamification among professionals
- Growing popularity of the tourism industry
- Growing demand for MOOCs
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvdssq/global_electronic?w=5
