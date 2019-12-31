Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market, Forecast to 2028 - Emerging Markets in Asia, Increasing Government Initiatives to Support Clinical Trials, Growing Number of Clinical Trials
Dec 31, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market is poised to grow by 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emerging markets in Asia, increasing government initiatives to support clinical trials, and growing number of clinical trials.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.
The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Emerging Markets in Asia
3.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives to Support Clinical Trials
3.1.3 Growing Number of Clinical Trials
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market, By Functionality
4.1 Auditing
4.2 Clinical Operations
5 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market, By Component
5.1 Software
5.2 Services
6 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market, By Delivery Mode
6.1 On-Premise
6.2 Cloud-Based
7 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market, By End User
7.1 Contract Research Organizations
7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.3 Sponsors
7.4 Other End Users
7.4.1 Medical Device Companies
7.4.2 Academic Research Institutes
7.4.3 Consulting Service Companies
8 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 U.K
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Aurea Software
10.2 Epharmasolutions
10.3 Labcorp
10.4 Mastercontrol
10.5 Mayo Clinic
10.6 Montrium
10.7 Oracle Corporation
10.8 Paragon Solutions
10.9 PharmaVigilant
10.10 Phlexglobal
10.11 SAFE-BioPharma
10.12 Sureclinical
10.13 Transperfect
10.14 Veeva Systems
10.15 Wingspan Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1bbn4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
