Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market 2019-2027 - Value & Volume Projections, Technologies, Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Industry Outlook

This study on the global electronically commutated motors market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 and before is historical data.



This study on the global electronically commutated motors market also provides data on the developments of important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the market landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the global electronically commutated motors market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered



How much revenue will the global electronically commutated motors market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which type of motor is likely to hold the maximum market share by 2027?

Which regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall electronically commutated motors market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the global electronically commutated motors market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global electronically commutated motors market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global electronically commutated motors market?

This report answers these questions and more about the global electronically commutated motors market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Technological Overview

4.4. Key Trends Analysis

4.5. Key Market Indicators

4.5.1. Overview on Motors Market

4.6. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

4.6.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)

4.6.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)

4.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Market Outlook



5. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

5.1. Segment Snapshot

5.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019-2027

5.2.1. Constant Air flow

5.2.2. Constant Torque

5.2.3. Constant Speed

5.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Product



6. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Power

6.1. Segment Snapshot

6.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019-2027

6.2.1. 0 - 750 W

6.2.2. 750 W - 3 kW

6.2.3. 3 kW - 75 kW

6.2.4. Above 75 kW

6.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Power



7. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry

7.1. Segment Snapshot

7.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019-2027

7.2.1. Consumer electronics

7.2.2. Transport

7.2.3. Heating & Ventilation

7.2.4. Industrial Engineering

7.2.5. Model Engineering

7.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Industry



8. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

8.1. Segment Snapshot

8.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Region, 2019-2027

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia-Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. South America

8.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Region



9. North America Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia-Pacific Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast



13. South America Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Competition Matrix

14.2. Company Profiles [Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, Business Strategies / Recent Developments]

14.2.1. ABB Group

14.2.1.1. Company Overview

14.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

14.2.1.3. Financials

14.2.1.4. Business Strategies/Recent Developments

14.2.2. KSB SE & Co.

14.2.3. WEG

14.2.4. Parker Hannifin Corp.

14.2.5. Nidec Motor

14.2.6. Baldor

14.2.7. Siemens

14.2.8. Toshiba

14.2.9. Exlar Actuation Solutions

14.2.10. ASTRO Motorengesellschaft



15. Key Takeaways



