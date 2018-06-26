Global Elevator & Escalator Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring United Technologies, KONE, Thyssenkrupp and Schindler

The global E&E market comprises three main segments namely new equipment, modernization and maintenance. The factors such as rapid urbanization, increased aging population, ageing E&E installed base and increasing construction spending are expected to drive market growth. However, the growth of respective industry is challenged by high price of E&E equipment, lack of skilled workforce and safety issues. A few notable trends include growing high demand for energy efficient elevators, verticalization of cities and digitalization.



The report provides a comprehensive study of global elevator and escalator market and also major regional markets. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in-depth. The global elevator and escalator industry is highly competitive consisting of several large enterprises including the United Technologies Corporation, KONE Oyj, Thyssenkrupp and Schindler Holdings Ltd. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of leading players are also discussed in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Elevators & Escalators

1.2 Life Cycle of Elevators & Escalators

1.3 Supply Chain

1.4 Value Chain



2. Global Elevator & Escalator Market

2.1 Global E&E Market by Value

2.2 Global E&E Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global E&E Market Value by Region

2.4 Global E&E Market Value by Segment

2.5 Global E&E Maintenance Market

2.6 Global E&E New Equipment Market

2.7 Global E&E Modernization Market

2.7.1 Global E&E Modernization Market Forecast by Value



3. Regional Market Analysis



4. Smart Elevators Market

4.1 Global Smart Elevator Market by Value

4.2 Global Smart Elevator Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Global Smart Elevator Market by End Users

4.4 Global Smart Elevator Market by Segment



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Increasing Construction Spending

5.1.4 Ageing E&E Installed Base

5.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.6 Increasing Need of Rapid and Efficient Transit System

5.2 Key Trends & Development

5.2.1 High Demand for Energy Efficient Elevators

5.2.2 Verticalization of Cities

5.2.3 Digitalization

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Price of Installation

5.3.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3.3 Safety Issues



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



United Technologies Corp

KONE Oyj

ThyssenKrupp AG

Schindler Holding AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v9hdsw/global_elevator?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-elevator--escalator-market-analysis--outlook-2018-2022-featuring-united-technologies-kone-thyssenkrupp-and-schindler-300672445.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

