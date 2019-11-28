Global Elevator and Escalator Industry Outlook 2019-2023 - High Demand for Energy Efficient Elevators & Ageing E&E Installed Base

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator & Escalator Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive study of the global elevator and escalator market and also major regional markets. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The factors such as rapid urbanization, increased ageing population, ageing E&E installed base and increasing construction spending are expected to drive market growth. However, the growth of the respective industry is challenged by the high price of E&E equipment, lack of skilled workforce and safety issues. A few notable trends include growing high demand for energy efficient elevators, verticalization of cities and digitalization.



The global elevator and escalator industry is highly competitive consisting of several large enterprises including the United Technologies Corporation, KONE Oyj, ThyssenKrupp and Schindler Holdings Ltd. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of leading players are also discussed in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Elevators & Escalators

1.2 Life Cycle of Elevators & Escalators

1.3 Supply Chain

1.4 Value Chain



2. Global Elevator & Escalator Market

2.1 Global E&E Market by Value

2.2 Global E&E Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global E&E Market Value by Region

2.4 Global E&E Market Value by Segment

2.5 Global E&E Maintenance Market

2.5.1 Global E&E Maintenance Market Forecast by Value

2.5.2 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume

2.5.3 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume Forecast

2.5.4 Global E&E Maintenance Market Volume by Region

2.6 Global E&E New Equipment Market

2.6.1 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.6.2 Global E&E New Equipment Market Value by Region

2.6.3 Global E&E New Equipment Market by Volume

2.6.4 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

2.6.5 Global E&E New Equipment Market Volume by Region

2.6.6 Global E&E New Equipment Market Demand by Segment

2.7 Global E&E Modernization Market

2.7.1 Global E&E Modernization Market Forecast by Value

2.7.2 Global E&E Modernization Market Value by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific E&E Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 China E&E Installed Base Volume

3.1.3 China E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

3.1.4 China E&E New Installations Forecast

3.1.5 China E&E New Installations Demand by End Market

3.1.6 China E&E Market by Application

3.1.7 China E&E Export Volume

3.1.8 China E&E Export Volume Forecast

3.1.9 China E&E Maintenance Services by Type

3.1.10 Japan & Korea E&E Installed Base Volume

3.1.11 Japan & Korea E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

3.1.12 India E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

3.2 EMEA

3.3 Americas



4. Smart Elevators Market

4.1 Global Smart Elevator Market by Value

4.2 Global Smart Elevator Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Global Smart Elevator Market by End Users

4.4 Global Smart Elevator Market by Segment

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market by Value

4.5.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market Forecast by Value

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market by Segment

4.5.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Modernization Market Forecast by Value

4.5.5 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator New Installation Market Forecast by Value

4.5.6 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Maintenance Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Increasing Construction Spending

5.1.4 Ageing E&E Installed Base

5.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.2 Key Trends & Development

5.2.1 High Demand for Energy Efficient Elevators

5.2.2 Verticalization of Cities

5.2.3 Digitalization

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Price of Installation

5.3.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3.3 Safety Issues



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Global E&E Market Share by Company

6.1.3 Global E&E EBIT Margin by Company

6.1.4 Market Position of Key Companies by Region

6.1.5 Global E&E New Installations Market Share by Company

6.1.6 Global E&E Maintenance Market Share by Company

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific E&E Market Share by Company

6.2.2 China E&E Market Share by Company

6.2.3 India E&E New Installation Market Share by Company

6.3 EMEA

6.3.1 EMEA E&E Market Share by Company

6.3.2 Spain E&E Maintenance Market Share by Company

6.4 Americas

6.4.1 Americas E&E Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

7.1 United Technologies Corp.

7.2 KONE Oyj

7.3 ThyssenKrupp AG

7.4 Schindler Holding AG



