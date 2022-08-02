Global Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2022-2026: New Business Models for Competitive Advantage / Partnerships/M&A for Higher Market Penetration / Sustainability for New Value Creation

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator and Escalator Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers all types of elevators: machine-room (MR)/machine-room-less (MRL) and passenger, service), escalators, and moving walkways and includes revenue for elevators and escalators from new installations and service (maintenance and modernization) business segments.

After a highly challenging pandemic-filled 2020, the elevator and escalator market recovered in 2021 to register a global growth of 5.7% in revenues. While activity in the early part of 2021 were somewhat hampered by the pandemic, the later part of the year recovered well to post much higher growth than 2020. The recovery speed varied with the region, but all regions witnessed overall growth in terms of both units and revenue.

Asia-Pacific led the recovery, with China as prime contributor. EMEA and Americas recovered well after a dismal 2020. Though 2021 saw significant growth, 2022 is likely to be weighed down by the property market slowdown in China.

However, with assistance from the Chinese government to address the meltdown in the property space and general economy, the global E&E market will gather steam back in 2023 and continue growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2021 and 2026.

Some of the key drivers for this growth are fast-increasing urbanization rates especially in Asia-Pacific, growing investments in infrastructure (to boost economic development), and steady growth of the maintenance segment.

The report is further analyzed geographically for regions including Americas (North America and South America), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The base year is 2021, and market numbers are forecast until 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Elevator and Escalator (E&E) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Elevator and Escalator

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Segmentation

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumption

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Unit Forecast by Business Segment

Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis by Business Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

New Installation Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Service Unit Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis by Region

Post-COVID-19 Trends for the E&E Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Purchasing Trends

Sustainability Trends

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Americas

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Unit Forecast by Business Segment

Revenue Forecast and Unit Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Unit Forecast by Business Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Unit Forecast by Business Segment

Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Technology Adoption for Increased Capabilities

Sustainability for New Value Creation

Partnerships/M&A for Higher Market Penetration

New Business Models for Competitive Advantage

7. Appendix

