NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Email Security
Email security refers to the cumulative measures taken by organizations for securing access to email accounts. Different techniques are used by organizations to detect, monitor, report, and counter the threats to email accounts. These techniques include spam filters, the digital signing of email messages, strong passwords, and desktop-based antivirus or anti-spam applications.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global email security market's CAGR is expected to be more than 5%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global email security market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Email Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cisco Systems
• Fortinet
• proofpoint
• Symantec
• Trend Micro
Market driver
• Availability of converged security solutions
Market challenge
• Availability of open-source solutions
Market trend
• Adoption of cloud-based solutions
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
