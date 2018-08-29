Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022: Increasing Interest in MEMS / Slowdown in Key Markets / Growth in High-Performance Computing

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embedded die packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 13.51% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing interest in MEMS. MEMS are miniaturized mechanical and electronic components, which are manufactured through micromachining processes. The proliferation of mobile computing devices with innovative technologies will accelerate demand for MEMS devices during the forecast period.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing miniaturization of devices. The miniaturization of electronic circuits in electronic devices is driving the demand for embedded die packaging.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the technical challenges that are negatively affecting the market's growth. Embedded die packaging faces technical challenges including bond pad bumping, and end-of-life recycling.



Key vendors

  • Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Technology
  • Amkor Technology
  • Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S)
  • Shinko Electric Industries
  • TDK

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing interest in MEMS
  • Slowdown in key market segments
  • Growth in high-performance computing

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sfc6vk/global_embedded?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

13:00 ET Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2018-2022: Growing e-Retail...

12:45 ET Global Industrial Gas Markets 2017-2023: Key Players are Atlas...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Embedded Die Packaging Market 2018-2022: Increasing Interest in MEMS / Slowdown in Key Markets / Growth in High-Performance Computing

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:15 ET