Global Emergency Lighting Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025: High Regulatory Compliance and Intelligent Lighting Technologies Will Drive the Market
May 28, 2019, 17:00 ET
The "Global Emergency Lighting Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global emergency lighting market is anticipated to have earned a revenue of $4,671.1 million in 2018. The growth trend observed in the past years is expected to continue during the forecast period, and the emergency lighting market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.
In this research service, the global emergency lighting market has been analyzed for the study period of 2015 to 2025, with the base year being 2018. This study segments emergency lighting into self-sustained and central power systems. The product scope includes emergency lamps, luminaries, and lighting accessories, such as monitoring systems, sensing modules, power packs (battery and inverter), and lighting test switches.
These segments are further analyzed geographically and divided into regions like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. A vertical market analysis is also available with revenue contributions during the study period for commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational, and other segments. As the accessories are a part of both, centrally supplied and self-contained emergency lighting systems, they are included in the study.
Research Highlights
This research analyses the market growth, market dynamics, technological and geographical trends, the attractiveness of end-user verticals, competitive landscape, and so on through various drivers and restraints that affect the global emergency lighting market. High regulatory compliance, technological advancements, rising power outages, and growing construction industry are likely to drive the demand for the emergency lighting market from 2018 to 2025.
Furthermore, the development of connected systems and Internet of Things (IoT), a central management console integrated to the system architecture, through which customers can obtain control, monitor facilities, deploy remediation services, and responses to an emergency situation when required, is anticipated to be disruptive for the global emergency lighting market.
Market revenue is measured in terms of manufacturer's earnings from regional demand for lamps, luminaires, battery packs, power supplies, and all associated accessories. This study excludes the revenue generated by installation, commissioning, and value-added services from distributors and Value-added Resellers (VARs).
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Have the positions of leading competitors changed? Did they lose market share?
- How dynamic is the market? Are there acquisitions? Is there any supporting industry aiding the growth of the market?
- Are there any emerging technologies relevant to the market? How are they affecting the growth of the market?
- Which are the key market participants, and what are their competitive strengths?
- What are the different sales distribution channels present in the market? Are they likely to change in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Research and Multimedia on Building Energy Management
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market Segmentation by End Users
- Market Distribution Channels
DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS-TOTAL EMERGENCY LIGHTING MARKET
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
FORECASTS AND TRENDS-TOTAL EMERGENCY LIGHTING MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Emergency Lighting Market-Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast for Self-sustained Systems
- Revenue Forecast for Centrally Supplied Systems
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Hot Spots
- Revenue Forecast Discussion By Region
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Verticals
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS-TOTAL EMERGENCY LIGHTING MARKET
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1-IoT-enabled Products
- Growth Opportunity 2-Improved Power Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 3-Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 4-Innovations in Current Offerings
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
NORTH AMERICA BREAKDOWN
- North America-Market Overview and Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Verticals
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
EUROPE BREAKDOWN
- Europe-Market Overview and Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
ASIA-PACIFIC BREAKDOWN
- Asia-Pacific-Market Overview and Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
LATIN AMERICA BREAKDOWN
- Latin America-Market Overview and Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
THE MIDDLE EAST BREAKDOWN
- The Middle East-Market Overview and Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
AFRICA BREAKDOWN
- Africa-Market Overview and Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
THE LAST WORD
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Acuity Brands
- Beghelli
- Daisalux
- Eaton
- Emerson
- Havelles
- Hubbel
- Legrand
- Mackwell
- Oribik
- Osram
- RZB
- Signify
- Sylvania
- Tenkoware
- Ventilux
- Voltex
- Zumtobel
