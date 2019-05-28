Global Emergency Lighting Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025: High Regulatory Compliance and Intelligent Lighting Technologies Will Drive the Market

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emergency Lighting Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emergency lighting market is anticipated to have earned a revenue of $4,671.1 million in 2018. The growth trend observed in the past years is expected to continue during the forecast period, and the emergency lighting market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.



In this research service, the global emergency lighting market has been analyzed for the study period of 2015 to 2025, with the base year being 2018. This study segments emergency lighting into self-sustained and central power systems. The product scope includes emergency lamps, luminaries, and lighting accessories, such as monitoring systems, sensing modules, power packs (battery and inverter), and lighting test switches.



These segments are further analyzed geographically and divided into regions like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. A vertical market analysis is also available with revenue contributions during the study period for commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational, and other segments. As the accessories are a part of both, centrally supplied and self-contained emergency lighting systems, they are included in the study.



Research Highlights

This research analyses the market growth, market dynamics, technological and geographical trends, the attractiveness of end-user verticals, competitive landscape, and so on through various drivers and restraints that affect the global emergency lighting market. High regulatory compliance, technological advancements, rising power outages, and growing construction industry are likely to drive the demand for the emergency lighting market from 2018 to 2025.



Furthermore, the development of connected systems and Internet of Things (IoT), a central management console integrated to the system architecture, through which customers can obtain control, monitor facilities, deploy remediation services, and responses to an emergency situation when required, is anticipated to be disruptive for the global emergency lighting market.



Market revenue is measured in terms of manufacturer's earnings from regional demand for lamps, luminaires, battery packs, power supplies, and all associated accessories. This study excludes the revenue generated by installation, commissioning, and value-added services from distributors and Value-added Resellers (VARs).



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Have the positions of leading competitors changed? Did they lose market share?

How dynamic is the market? Are there acquisitions? Is there any supporting industry aiding the growth of the market?

Are there any emerging technologies relevant to the market? How are they affecting the growth of the market?

Which are the key market participants, and what are their competitive strengths?

What are the different sales distribution channels present in the market? Are they likely to change in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Research and Multimedia on Building Energy Management

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by End Users

Market Distribution Channels

DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS-TOTAL EMERGENCY LIGHTING MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

FORECASTS AND TRENDS-TOTAL EMERGENCY LIGHTING MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Total Emergency Lighting Market-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast for Self-sustained Systems

Revenue Forecast for Centrally Supplied Systems

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Hot Spots

Revenue Forecast Discussion By Region

Revenue Forecast by End-user Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS-TOTAL EMERGENCY LIGHTING MARKET

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1-IoT-enabled Products

Growth Opportunity 2-Improved Power Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 3-Acquisitions and Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 4-Innovations in Current Offerings

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

NORTH AMERICA BREAKDOWN

North America-Market Overview and Key Findings

Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End-user Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Vertical

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

EUROPE BREAKDOWN

Europe-Market Overview and Key Findings

Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

ASIA-PACIFIC BREAKDOWN

Asia-Pacific-Market Overview and Key Findings

Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

LATIN AMERICA BREAKDOWN

Latin America-Market Overview and Key Findings

Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Vertical

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

THE MIDDLE EAST BREAKDOWN

The Middle East-Market Overview and Key Findings

Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

AFRICA BREAKDOWN

Africa-Market Overview and Key Findings

Revenue Forecast-Emergency Lighting Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

THE LAST WORD

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Acuity Brands

Beghelli

Daisalux

Eaton

Emerson

Havelles

Hubbel

Legrand

Mackwell

Oribik

Osram

RZB

Signify

Sylvania

Tenkoware

Ventilux

Voltex

Zumtobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5phab9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

