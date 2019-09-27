Global Emerging Therapeutics Markets for Neurodegenerative Diseases, 2019: Focus on Novel Targeted Therapeutic Strategies Technologies for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases, Part I: Novel Targeted Therapeutic Strategies Technologies for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At present, only a few therapies are available with relatively low success. Both, the clinical and the scientific communities are critically devoted to develop new therapeutic approaches to treat and diagnose neurodegenerative diseases.

At present days, neurodegenerative diseases represent one of the main causes of death in the industrialized economy. Overall characterized by a loss of neurons in particular regions of the nervous system, the subsequent decline in cognitive and motor function that patients experience in these diseases is associated with nerve cell loss. The most common denominator among neurodegenerative diseases, in addition to nerve cell loss, is inflammation. Although a series of mutant genes and environmental toxins are related to neurodegenerative disorders, the causal mechanisms remain poorly understood.

Neurodegenerative diseases can be defined as multifactorial debilitating disorders of the nervous system. Overall, neurodegenerative diseases affect approximately 30 million individuals worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Factors Contributing to Neurodegenerative Diseases

The factors contributing to the onset of neurodegenerative diseases are multiple. Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), Huntington's disease (HD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diseases are well-established as the consequence of misfolding and dysfunctional trafficking of proteins. However, other factors including mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, aging, and environmental issues are deeply associated with the onset of neurodegeneration.



Molecular Mechanisms Underlying Neurodegeneration

Although all these factors have been demonstrated to significantly contribute to the etiology of common neurodegenerative diseases, some molecular mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration remain unveiled.

Present efforts are focused on the identification of viable drug targets and biomarkers for early diagnosis of the diseases, in order to develop the best-suited therapies.



Some Multifactorial Conditions to Watch

Abnormal protein dynamics

Defective protein degradation and aggregation

Oxidative stress

Free radical formation

Impaired bioenergetics

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Exposure to toxic metals and pesticides

Others

Coverage of Neurodegenerative Diseases Technologies

This research service, Emerging Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases', focuses on the leading technology and business trends that are making possible the implementation of cutting-edge innovations that help to face the present and future challenges of the neurodegenerative disease therapeutics sector.



The tendencies depicted in this study will help to drive the sustainability of the neurodegenerative disease therapeutics industry by directly exhibiting the principal challenges faced by leading biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop new product modalities in an affordable and high-performance style while getting market acceptance and achieving market leadership by translating technology innovation to market competitiveness



The study covers the following topics:

Technology roadmap, trends, capabilities, and applications targeted

Stakeholder activities, influence, industry initiatives, investment environment, and funding support

Regional and global regulation landscape and standardization approaches for tackling challenges

Technology benchmarking for smart decisions

An appendix is included, comprising lists of major industry influencers found in the field.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Facts and Findings: Neurodegenerative Diseases

Research Focus: Neurodegenerative Diseases

Research Scope: Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions

Analysis Framework: Author's Core Value

Research Methodology

Technology Landscape and Trends

Neurodegenerative Diseases: Facts and Challenges

Neurodegenerative Diseases: Multifactorial Onset

Neurodegenerative Diseases: Concurrent Triggering Factors

Neurodegenerative Diseases: Emerging Therapies

Neurodegenerative Diseases: Complementary Therapies

Emerging Therapies to Address Neurodegeneration

Therapeutic and Diagnostic Solutions: PROTACs

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Targeting Protein Ligands

Therapeutic and Diagnostic Solutions: Peptoids

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Five Peptoid Approaches

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Aggregation Inhibitors

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Cell Signaling Modulators

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Biomimetic Neuroprotectors

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Inflammation Regulators

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Imaging Diagnostics Biomarkers

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Summary of Peptoid Interventions

Therapeutic and Diagnostic Solutions: Stem Cell/Gene Therapies

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Cell Therapy Developments

Therapeutic and Diagnostic Solutions: Gut Microbiome

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Gut Microbiome Interventions

Therapeutic and Diagnostic Solutions: Nanotech, Prodrug, and Codrug

Therapeutic and Diagnostic Solutions: Cannabidiols

Neurodegenerative Therapies: Prevention and Management

Technology Status Review and Assessment

Neurodegenerative Preclinical Models: Needs and Complexities

Neurodegenerative Models' Pitfalls: Alzheimer's Disease

Neurodegenerative Models' Pitfalls: Parkinson's Disease

Present Status of Therapeutics Technology

Alzheimer's Disease Drug Development Status

Parkinson's Disease Drug Development Status

Technology Radar Intelligent Solutions

From Palliative Treatment to Future Strategies

New Treatment Strategies and Preliminary Outcomes

Monoclonal Antibodies Advancing Clinical Trials

Pharmacological Agents Enhancing Autophagy

Top Promising Candidates for Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease Top Companies

Market Potential and Technology Adoption

Neurodegenerative Diseases Market Potential

Overall Environmental Impact Factors

Best-fit Industry Partnerships: SWOT Analysis

Collaborative Framework for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Overview of Business Partnerships and Technology Capabilities

Key Aspects to Target through Collaborative Initiatives

Business Landscape and Intellectual Property Analysis

Actionable Impact on Business Development

Repercussions on Businesses and Processes

Technology Transfer Assessment

Appendix

Alzheimer's Disease Drug Pipeline

Parkinson's Disease Drug Pipeline

Key Industry Contacts

Key Industry Influencers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1543c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

