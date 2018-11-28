Global Endoscopy Devices Market 2017-2025 with Analysis of Key Players' Performance - Olympus Corporation & Ethicon US, LLC

DUBLIN, Nov 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Endoscopy Devices Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product; Application; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy devices market is expected to reach US$ 45,612.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 26,333.3 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the endoscopy devices market is primarily attributed to favorable government initiatives supporting endoscopic procedures. Moreover, the technological advancements by the players in the market is also expected to drive the growth of endoscopy devices market. However, high cost of endoscopic procedures and equipment is expected to obstruct the growth of endoscopy devices market. Moreover, the development of endoscopic robotic systems is expected to be trending in the endoscopy devices market during the forecast period.

Robotic therapeutic endoscopes capable of performing variety of procedures from GI surface dissection to transendoluminal peritoneal surgery will become commercially available in the near future. This pace of technological development is expected to be due to the clinical needs. The rise in the incidence of GI cancer is anticipated to be a major factor accelerating the process of introduction of robotic systems in endoscopy. Also, other diseases and complications such as, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and ulcers in the upper GI, diverticulitis, haemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and Crohn`s Disease in the lower GI are expected to account for increased demand for robotic systems.

Global endoscopy devices market, based on the product is segmented into endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. In 2017, the endoscopes segment held the largest share of the market, by product. Since, these devices are minimally invasive, they help in obtaining better results. These devices can be used to examine as well as diagnose medical conditions.

Global endoscopy devices market, based on application is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology, urology endoscopy, bronchoscopy, and other applications. In 2017, laparoscopy segment held the largest share of the market. The gastrointestinal endoscopy segment is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in developed as well as developing economies.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for endoscopy devices included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), The Emirates Gastroenterology & Hepatology Society (EGHS), Gastroenterological Society of Australia (GESA), Australian Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Association (AGEA) and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Endoscopy Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Endoscopy Devices Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Global Endoscopy Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Diseases Requiring Endoscopy

4.1.2 Favourable Government Initiatives

4.1.3 Technological Advancements

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Risk of Infections Caused Due To Endoscopy

4.2.2 High Cost of Endoscopy Procedures &Amp; Equipment

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Patient Preference For Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.3.2 Growth In the Global Healthcare Market

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Development of Endoscopic Robotic Systems

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Global Endoscopy Devices Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.2 Global Endoscopy Devices Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Olympus Corporation

5.3.2 Ethicon US, Llc.

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Global Endoscopy Devices Market - Regulatory Scenario

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Japan

6.3.2 China

6.3.3 India

6.4 Middle East & Africa

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 South Africa

6.5 South & Central America

6.5.1 Brazil



7. Global Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Endoscopes Market

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Global Endoscopes Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.2.3 Rigid Endoscopes Market

7.2.4 Flexible Endoscopes Market

7.2.5 Capsule Endoscopes Market

7.3 Visualization Systems Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Visualization Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Wireless Displays and Monitors Market

7.3.4 Light Sources Market

7.3.5 Video Processors Market

7.3.6 Endoscopic Camera Market

7.3.7 Video Recorders Market

7.3.8 Video Converters Market

7.3.9 Carts Market

7.3.10 Transmitters & Receivers Market

7.3.11 Camera Heads Market

7.4 Other Endoscopy Equipment Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Other Endoscopy Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Electronic Instrument Market

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Global Electronic Instrument Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3.3 Insufflators Market

7.4.3.4 Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems Market

7.4.3.5 Endoscopy Ultrasound Market

7.4.3.6 Other Electronic Devices Market

7.4.4 Mechanical Instruments Market

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Global Mechanical Instruments Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4.3 Biopsy Forceps Market

7.4.4.4 Graspers Market

7.4.4.5 Snares Market

7.4.4.6 Trocars & Cannulas Market

7.4.4.7 Other Mechanical Instruments Market

7.5 Accessories Market

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global Accessories Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.5.3 Cleaning Brushes Market

7.5.4 Overtubes Market

7.5.5 Surgical Dissectors Market

7.5.6 Light Cables Market

7.5.7 Fluid Flushing Devices Market

7.5.8 Needle Holders/ Needle Forceps Market

7.5.9 Mouth Pieces Market

7.5.10 Biopsy Valves Market

7.5.11 Other Accessories Market



8. Global Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis- by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Laparoscopy Market

8.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

8.4 Arthroscopy Market

8.5 Obstetrics/Gynecology Market

8.6 Urology Endoscopy Market

8.7 Bronchoscopy Market

8.8 Other Applications Market



9. Global Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis- by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospital

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Others Market



10. North America Endoscopy Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. Europe Endoscopy Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



13. Middle East &Amp; Africa Endoscopy Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



14. South and Central America Endoscopy Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



15. Endoscopy Devices Market - Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Growth Strategies In the Endoscopy Devices Market, 2015-2018

15.3 Organic Growth Strategies

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Product Launch & Approvals

15.3.3 Area Expansion

15.3.4 Other Organic Growth Strategies

15.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Acquisitions

15.4.3 Partnership , Collaborations &Amp; Agreements



16. Endoscopy Devices Market - Key Company Profiles



Olympus Corporation

Stryker

Medtronic

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Ethicon US, LLC.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Cook

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

