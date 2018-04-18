Global Endoscopy Devices Market Overview to 2024 with Contact Details of 369 Companies

Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopy and Urology Applications Drive the Demand for Endoscopy Devices to Reach $49 Billion by 2024

The primary factors propelling growth for Endoscopy Devices market include an increasing geriatric population, obesity, changes in demography and lifestyles, which have resulted in growing incidences of cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and other chronic conditions on a global basis. Demand for these devices has also gained traction due to technological developments in visualization, diagnosis and surgical endoscopic treatment, as well as growing awareness among patients and the medical fraternity in regard to the benefits offered by endoscopy.

Laparoscopy is estimated the largest application market for Endoscopy Devices with an estimated share of 30% that is equivalent to US$9.5 billion in 2017, followed by Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Urology Endoscopy with 16.2% and 14% respectively in the same year. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy is also expected the fastest growing application of endoscopy devices with a CAGR of about 8% during the period 2017-2024.

Research Findings & Coverage

Endoscopy Devices global market is analyzed in this report with respect to major product segments and key applications

The report exclusively analyzes each application area and product segment of endoscopy devices by major geographic region

Capsule Endoscopy Could Help Patients with GI Bleeding Avoid Hospital Stays

The Role of Endoscopic Therapy in Early Esophageal Cancer

Wireless Capsule Endoscope for Targeted Drug Delivery

New Endoscopic System to Identify Gastric Cancer

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 18

The industry guide includes the contact details for 369 companies

Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What is Endoscopy?

1.1.2 Endoscopy Devices

1.1.2.1 Endoscopes

1.1.2.2 Visualization Systems

1.1.2.3 Accessories

1.1.2.4 Other Endoscopy Instruments

1.1.3 Applications of Endoscopy

1.1.3.1 Laparoscopy

1.1.3.2 Urology Endoscopy

1.1.3.3 GI Endoscopy

1.1.3.4 Arthroscopy

1.1.3.5 ENT Endoscopy

1.1.3.6 Gynecology Endoscopy

1.1.3.7 Neurology Endoscopy

1.1.3.8 Other Endoscopy Applications



2. Key Market Trends

2.1 Impact of Endoscopy versus Radiology in Post-Procedural Monitoring After POEM

2.2 The Effective Role of Capsule Endoscopy in Prevention of Postoperative Recurrence of Crohn's Disease

2.3 Fluorescent Dye Cancer Tools Illuminate Benign Brain Tumors during Pituitary Surgery

2.4 Non-Surgical Weight-Loss Treatment Found Safe, Effective For Obese Patients

2.5 PillCam, A New Alternative to Colonoscopy Which Can Be As Easy As Swallowing A Pill

2.6 Capsule Endoscopy Could Help Patients with GI Bleeding Avoid Hospital Stays

2.7 The Role of Endoscopic Therapy in Early Esophageal Cancer

2.8 Effectiveness of an Endoscopic Suturing Device of Colon Perforations

2.9 Wireless Capsule Endoscope for Targeted Drug Delivery

2.10 New Endoscopic System to Identify Gastric Cancer

2.11 The Effective Role of Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Procedure in Removing Esophagus Cancer

2.12 Raising Opportunities for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

2.13 Advances in Technology Driving the Market for Laparoscopic Devices



3. Key Global Players

Aesculap, Inc ( United States )

) Arthrex, Inc ( United States )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( United States )

) Cogentix Medical, Inc. ( United States )

) CONMED Corporation ( United States )

) Cook Medical Incorporated ( United States )

) ETHICON, INC ( United States )

) FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. , Inc ( United States )

, Inc ( ) KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Medtronic PLC ( Ireland )

) Olympus Medical Systems Corp. ( Japan )

) PENTAX Medical ( United States )

) Richard Wolf GmbH ( Germany )

) Smith & Nephew PLC ( United Kingdom )

) Stryker Corporation ( United States )

) US Endoscopy, Inc. ( United States )

4. Key Business & Product Trends

Stryker Enters into Distribution Partnership Agreement with 3D Systems

into Distribution Partnership Agreement with 3D Systems Fujifilm Showcases its Endoscopic Imaging Solutions at New York Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Olympus Corporation Expands its Portfolio of 3D Surgical Endoscopes

Fujifilm and SonoSite Showcases its Imaging Devices and Ultrasound Solutions at Chest 2017

Fujifilm Launches a New Innovative Video Endoscopy System, ELUXEO

Olympus Corporation Launches ORBEYE Surgical Microscope with 4K 3D Capabilities

3D Capabilities PENTAX Received CE Mark to Launch a New DEC Duodenoscope

PENTAX Medical Integrated with Hitachi Medical Systems Europe to Launch a New Ultrasound Video Bronchoscope (EBUS)

Medtronic Received FDA Clearance and CE Mark to Launch New StealthStation ENT

Cook Medical to Distribute Cellvizio Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy System

Stryker Acquires NOVADAQ Technologies Inc.

Cook Medical recalls Zenith Alpha Thoracic Endovascular Graft

Ethicon Launches ProxiSure Suturing Device, improving precision in Minimal Invasive Surgery

Fujifilm Launches ClutchCutter and FlushKnife devices

Cogentix Medical to Acquire Genesis Medical

Pentax Medical, Aohua Create Joint Venture to Develop Flexible Endoscopy Products

Smith & Nephew Expands NAVIO Robotic Surgery System into Total Knee

Medtronic Received CE Mark for Suretune(TM) 3 for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy

PENTAX Medical Launches Endoscope Reprocessing Products in EMEA Market

US Endoscopy launches the AquaShield system CO2 - Fujinon

Cook Medical Launches Acrobat 2 Calibrated Tip Wire Guide

Fujifilm to Showcase Its Endoscopic Imaging Technologies at Digestive Disease Week

US Endoscopy Launches the New VIA Procedure Kits - Custom

US Endoscopy Acquires Aponos Medical's Padlock Clip Defect Closure System

US Endoscopy Acquires Genii, Inc.

KARL STORZ Receives the German Innovation Award 2017 for Video Laryngoscope

Olympus Launches VISERA ELITE II Surgical Endoscope System

US Endoscopy Launches AquaShield system - Pentax and AquaShield system CO2 - Pentax

US Endoscopy Expands Portfolio of VIA Procedure Kits

Medtronic Receives FDA Clearance for OsteoCool RF Ablation System for Palliative Treatment of Metastatic Bone Tumors

US Endoscopy Launches iSnare system - Lariat snare

Ethicon Received U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for ECHELON FLEX GST System (45mm)

Ethicon Acquires Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.

PENTAX Medical Acquires C2 Therapeutics to Expand Interventional Endoscopy Portfolio

Cook Medical Introduces Two-In-One Wire Guide, Motion Hybrid Wire Guide

Fujifilm Endoscopy to Exhibits its Latest innovations for Gastrointestinal Applications at NYSGE

Boston Scientific to Acquire EndoChoice for $210 Million

PENTAX Medical Launch HemoStat WideCup, the New Bipolar Hot Hemostasis Forceps

Richard Wolf Opens Subsidiary, RIWOspine

Boston Scientific Launches Resolution 360 Clip to Improve Hemostatic Clipping

Stryker's Endoscopy Division Acquires Ivy Sports Medicine

Fujifilm Launches Sonart SU-1 Endoscopic Ultrasonic Processors

Medtronic Receives FDA Clearance for NuVent EM Sinus Dilation System

PENTAX Medical Launches New High-Definition Pulmonology Endoscopy System

US Endoscopy Launches the Moray Micro Forceps

Pentax Medical unveils new SCOPEPILOT 3D navigation system at BSG

Fujifilm Displays its Comprehensive GI Solutions at SGNA Annual Meeting

PENTAX Medical Launches OPTIVISTA-EPK-i7010 Video Processor

Fujifilm Showcases High-Resolution Imaging Innovations at ATS

Olympus Launches Single Use Aspiration Needle to expand its GI Portfolio

Richard Wolf launches a new ENDOCAM Flex HD video solution

launches a new ENDOCAM Flex HD video solution US Endoscopy Launches the DuoSwift combination squeegee brush

Fujifilm Launches Advanced Therapeutic Double Balloon Endoscope

Boston Scientific Launches the LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope

US Endoscopy Acquires Bracco Diagnostics' Gastroenterology Business Unit

Boston Scientific Recall of Chariot Guiding Sheath

Cook Medical Launches EchoTip ProCore 20 Gauge Needle with ReCoil Stylet

KARL STORZ Industrial Unveils New Smart Scope

Olympus Corporation Launches Single-Use Electrosurgical Knife

Boston Scientific Launches the Captivator EMR Device

KARL STORZ's C-HUB II Control Unit Recognized as Innovation of the year by the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons

C-HUB II Control Unit Recognized as Innovation of the year by the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons KARL STORZ Launches a New FLEX-GUARD System

Richard Wolf Launches a New Product Line of Disposable Products for Endourology

PENTAX Medical Enters into Strategic Investment Agreement with Creo Medical Ltd

Olympus Corporation Launches Ultra-HD Surgical Endoscopy System Incorporating 4K Technology

Technology Boston Scientific Receives CE Mark and FDA Clearance for Safari2 Pre-Shaped Guidewire

KARL STORZ Launches a New MULTIPOINT Measuring Videoscope

US Endoscopy Launches the EndoRings device

US Endoscopy Launches the Reveal Distal Attachment Cap

Boston Scientific to Enter Into Strategic Alliance with Frankenman Medical Equipment Company

Karl Storz Video Laryngoscope Earns EMS World Innovation Award

5. Global Market Overview

5.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Overview by Product Segment

5.1.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Product Segment Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.1.1 Endoscopes

5.1.1.2 Visualization Systems

5.1.1.3 Accessories

5.1.1.4 Other Endoscopy Devices

5.2 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1.1 Laparoscopy

5.2.1.2 Urology Endoscopy

5.2.1.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

5.2.1.4 Arthroscopy

5.2.1.5 ENT Endoscopy

5.2.1.6 Gynecology Endoscopy

5.2.1.7 Neurology Endoscopy

5.2.1.8 Other Endoscopy Applications



Part B: Regional Market Perspective



Regional Market Overview



1. North America



Major Market Players

Aesculap, Inc ( United States )

) Arthrex, Inc ( United States )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( United States )

) CapsoVision, Inc ( United States )

) Cogentix Medical, Inc. ( United States )

) CONMED Corporation ( United States )

) Cook Medical Incorporated ( United States )

) ETHICON, INC ( United States )

) FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. , Inc ( United States )

, Inc ( ) PENTAX Medical ( United States )

) Stryker Corporation ( United States )

) US Endoscopy, Inc. ( United States )



2. Europe



Major Market Players

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Medtronic PLC ( Ireland )

) Richard Wolf GmbH ( Germany )

) Smith & Nephew PLC ( United Kingdom )

3. Asia-Pacific



Major Market Players

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Olympus Medical Systems Corp. ( Japan )

4. South America



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvkzzx/global_endoscopy?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-endoscopy-devices-market-overview-to-2024-with-contact-details-of-369-companies-300632068.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

