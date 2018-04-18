Global Endoscopy Devices Market Overview to 2024 with Contact Details of 369 Companies

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Endoscopy Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopy and Urology Applications Drive the Demand for Endoscopy Devices to Reach $49 Billion by 2024
The primary factors propelling growth for Endoscopy Devices market include an increasing geriatric population, obesity, changes in demography and lifestyles, which have resulted in growing incidences of cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and other chronic conditions on a global basis. Demand for these devices has also gained traction due to technological developments in visualization, diagnosis and surgical endoscopic treatment, as well as growing awareness among patients and the medical fraternity in regard to the benefits offered by endoscopy.
Laparoscopy is estimated the largest application market for Endoscopy Devices with an estimated share of 30% that is equivalent to US$9.5 billion in 2017, followed by Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Urology Endoscopy with 16.2% and 14% respectively in the same year. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy is also expected the fastest growing application of endoscopy devices with a CAGR of about 8% during the period 2017-2024.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Endoscopy Devices global market is analyzed in this report with respect to major product segments and key applications
- The report exclusively analyzes each application area and product segment of endoscopy devices by major geographic region
- Capsule Endoscopy Could Help Patients with GI Bleeding Avoid Hospital Stays
- The Role of Endoscopic Therapy in Early Esophageal Cancer
- Wireless Capsule Endoscope for Targeted Drug Delivery
- New Endoscopic System to Identify Gastric Cancer
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 18
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 369 companies
Key Topics Covered:
Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 What is Endoscopy?
1.1.2 Endoscopy Devices
1.1.2.1 Endoscopes
1.1.2.2 Visualization Systems
1.1.2.3 Accessories
1.1.2.4 Other Endoscopy Instruments
1.1.3 Applications of Endoscopy
1.1.3.1 Laparoscopy
1.1.3.2 Urology Endoscopy
1.1.3.3 GI Endoscopy
1.1.3.4 Arthroscopy
1.1.3.5 ENT Endoscopy
1.1.3.6 Gynecology Endoscopy
1.1.3.7 Neurology Endoscopy
1.1.3.8 Other Endoscopy Applications
2. Key Market Trends
2.1 Impact of Endoscopy versus Radiology in Post-Procedural Monitoring After POEM
2.2 The Effective Role of Capsule Endoscopy in Prevention of Postoperative Recurrence of Crohn's Disease
2.3 Fluorescent Dye Cancer Tools Illuminate Benign Brain Tumors during Pituitary Surgery
2.4 Non-Surgical Weight-Loss Treatment Found Safe, Effective For Obese Patients
2.5 PillCam, A New Alternative to Colonoscopy Which Can Be As Easy As Swallowing A Pill
2.6 Capsule Endoscopy Could Help Patients with GI Bleeding Avoid Hospital Stays
2.7 The Role of Endoscopic Therapy in Early Esophageal Cancer
2.8 Effectiveness of an Endoscopic Suturing Device of Colon Perforations
2.9 Wireless Capsule Endoscope for Targeted Drug Delivery
2.10 New Endoscopic System to Identify Gastric Cancer
2.11 The Effective Role of Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Procedure in Removing Esophagus Cancer
2.12 Raising Opportunities for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
2.13 Advances in Technology Driving the Market for Laparoscopic Devices
3. Key Global Players
- Aesculap, Inc (United States)
- Arthrex, Inc (United States)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
- Cogentix Medical, Inc. (United States)
- CONMED Corporation (United States)
- Cook Medical Incorporated (United States)
- ETHICON, INC (United States)
- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc (United States)
- KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Olympus Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)
- PENTAX Medical (United States)
- Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
- Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom)
- Stryker Corporation (United States)
- US Endoscopy, Inc. (United States)
4. Key Business & Product Trends
- Stryker Enters into Distribution Partnership Agreement with 3D Systems
- Fujifilm Showcases its Endoscopic Imaging Solutions at New York Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
- Olympus Corporation Expands its Portfolio of 3D Surgical Endoscopes
- Fujifilm and SonoSite Showcases its Imaging Devices and Ultrasound Solutions at Chest 2017
- Fujifilm Launches a New Innovative Video Endoscopy System, ELUXEO
- Olympus Corporation Launches ORBEYE Surgical Microscope with 4K 3D Capabilities
- PENTAX Received CE Mark to Launch a New DEC Duodenoscope
- PENTAX Medical Integrated with Hitachi Medical Systems Europe to Launch a New Ultrasound Video Bronchoscope (EBUS)
- Medtronic Received FDA Clearance and CE Mark to Launch New StealthStation ENT
- Cook Medical to Distribute Cellvizio Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy System
- Stryker Acquires NOVADAQ Technologies Inc.
- Cook Medical recalls Zenith Alpha Thoracic Endovascular Graft
- Ethicon Launches ProxiSure Suturing Device, improving precision in Minimal Invasive Surgery
- Fujifilm Launches ClutchCutter and FlushKnife devices
- Cogentix Medical to Acquire Genesis Medical
- Pentax Medical, Aohua Create Joint Venture to Develop Flexible Endoscopy Products
- Smith & Nephew Expands NAVIO Robotic Surgery System into Total Knee
- Medtronic Received CE Mark for Suretune(TM) 3 for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy
- PENTAX Medical Launches Endoscope Reprocessing Products in EMEA Market
- US Endoscopy launches the AquaShield system CO2 - Fujinon
- Cook Medical Launches Acrobat 2 Calibrated Tip Wire Guide
- Fujifilm to Showcase Its Endoscopic Imaging Technologies at Digestive Disease Week
- US Endoscopy Launches the New VIA Procedure Kits - Custom
- US Endoscopy Acquires Aponos Medical's Padlock Clip Defect Closure System
- US Endoscopy Acquires Genii, Inc.
- KARL STORZ Receives the German Innovation Award 2017 for Video Laryngoscope
- Olympus Launches VISERA ELITE II Surgical Endoscope System
- US Endoscopy Launches AquaShield system - Pentax and AquaShield system CO2 - Pentax
- US Endoscopy Expands Portfolio of VIA Procedure Kits
- Medtronic Receives FDA Clearance for OsteoCool RF Ablation System for Palliative Treatment of Metastatic Bone Tumors
- US Endoscopy Launches iSnare system - Lariat snare
- Ethicon Received U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for ECHELON FLEX GST System (45mm)
- Ethicon Acquires Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.
- PENTAX Medical Acquires C2 Therapeutics to Expand Interventional Endoscopy Portfolio
- Cook Medical Introduces Two-In-One Wire Guide, Motion Hybrid Wire Guide
- Fujifilm Endoscopy to Exhibits its Latest innovations for Gastrointestinal Applications at NYSGE
- Boston Scientific to Acquire EndoChoice for $210 Million
- PENTAX Medical Launch HemoStat WideCup, the New Bipolar Hot Hemostasis Forceps
- Richard Wolf Opens Subsidiary, RIWOspine
- Boston Scientific Launches Resolution 360 Clip to Improve Hemostatic Clipping
- Stryker's Endoscopy Division Acquires Ivy Sports Medicine
- Fujifilm Launches Sonart SU-1 Endoscopic Ultrasonic Processors
- Medtronic Receives FDA Clearance for NuVent EM Sinus Dilation System
- PENTAX Medical Launches New High-Definition Pulmonology Endoscopy System
- US Endoscopy Launches the Moray Micro Forceps
- Pentax Medical unveils new SCOPEPILOT 3D navigation system at BSG
- Fujifilm Displays its Comprehensive GI Solutions at SGNA Annual Meeting
- PENTAX Medical Launches OPTIVISTA-EPK-i7010 Video Processor
- Fujifilm Showcases High-Resolution Imaging Innovations at ATS
- Olympus Launches Single Use Aspiration Needle to expand its GI Portfolio
- Richard Wolf launches a new ENDOCAM Flex HD video solution
- US Endoscopy Launches the DuoSwift combination squeegee brush
- Fujifilm Launches Advanced Therapeutic Double Balloon Endoscope
- Boston Scientific Launches the LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope
- US Endoscopy Acquires Bracco Diagnostics' Gastroenterology Business Unit
- Boston Scientific Recall of Chariot Guiding Sheath
- Cook Medical Launches EchoTip ProCore 20 Gauge Needle with ReCoil Stylet
- KARL STORZ Industrial Unveils New Smart Scope
- Olympus Corporation Launches Single-Use Electrosurgical Knife
- Boston Scientific Launches the Captivator EMR Device
- KARL STORZ's C-HUB II Control Unit Recognized as Innovation of the year by the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons
- KARL STORZ Launches a New FLEX-GUARD System
- Richard Wolf Launches a New Product Line of Disposable Products for Endourology
- PENTAX Medical Enters into Strategic Investment Agreement with Creo Medical Ltd
- Olympus Corporation Launches Ultra-HD Surgical Endoscopy System Incorporating 4K Technology
- Boston Scientific Receives CE Mark and FDA Clearance for Safari2 Pre-Shaped Guidewire
- KARL STORZ Launches a New MULTIPOINT Measuring Videoscope
- US Endoscopy Launches the EndoRings device
- US Endoscopy Launches the Reveal Distal Attachment Cap
- Boston Scientific to Enter Into Strategic Alliance with Frankenman Medical Equipment Company
- Karl Storz Video Laryngoscope Earns EMS World Innovation Award
5. Global Market Overview
5.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Overview by Product Segment
5.1.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Product Segment Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.1.1.1 Endoscopes
5.1.1.2 Visualization Systems
5.1.1.3 Accessories
5.1.1.4 Other Endoscopy Devices
5.2 Global Endoscopy Devices Market Overview by Application
5.2.1 Global Endoscopy Devices Application Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.2.1.1 Laparoscopy
5.2.1.2 Urology Endoscopy
5.2.1.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
5.2.1.4 Arthroscopy
5.2.1.5 ENT Endoscopy
5.2.1.6 Gynecology Endoscopy
5.2.1.7 Neurology Endoscopy
5.2.1.8 Other Endoscopy Applications
Part B: Regional Market Perspective
Regional Market Overview
1. North America
Major Market Players
- Aesculap, Inc (United States)
- Arthrex, Inc (United States)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
- CapsoVision, Inc (United States)
- Cogentix Medical, Inc. (United States)
- CONMED Corporation (United States)
- Cook Medical Incorporated (United States)
- ETHICON, INC (United States)
- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc (United States)
- PENTAX Medical (United States)
- Stryker Corporation (United States)
- US Endoscopy, Inc. (United States)
2. Europe
Major Market Players
- KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
- Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom)
3. Asia-Pacific
Major Market Players
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Olympus Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)
4. South America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvkzzx/global_endoscopy?w=5
