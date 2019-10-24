Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Report 2019-2025 with Company Analysis of LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic, Endologix, Terumo, Microport Scientific

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market, Patient Numbers, Global Forecast by Stent Graft, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market is likely to cross US$ 4 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025.

The term aorta means the main artery in the body of human beings and the term aneurysm is a disease that will lead to swelling of the aorta. Therefore, the blood streams are not able to pass smoothly via vessels. So it might be fixed via bypass surgery and via stent graft (less invasive technology). Basically, there are three kinds of aortic aneurysm covered in the report; abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA).



There are many important factors that will take the vascular graft market far ahead; a rising aging population, rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing the use of non-invasive technology, changing lifestyle, rising alcohol consumption, etc. Besides, the efficiency of the stent graft for the treatment of aortic aneurysm is far better than conventional technology. Currently, the lack of infrastructure and technicians regarding the implication of stent graft is one of the challenges for the industry. Rising research and development and the launch of the innovative product will further boost the market in the long run.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases Risk Factors

Growing Geriatric (Old) Population with Heart Diseases

Growing Technological Advancement in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Challenges

High Cost of Medical Treatment

Risk of Complications Associated with the Treatment

Market Insight



Global Vascular Graft Market: In this report, the publisher has fragmented the market by the position of Aortic Aneurysm Repair; Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA). In this report, the publisher has also discussed various factors that will lead to an increase in the market in each segment along with various challenges faced by the industry.



Volume Insight



In this report, the researchers have comprehensively showcased the number of procedure by each segment; Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA). Also, the procedure volume is rising at a rapid pace due to its efficiency is quite better than the traditional approach.



Regional Insight



It provides a complete picture of the regional market on the basis of each segment covered in this report. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) market is categorized into six parts; BRICs (Excluding China), China, European Union, North America, United States and Rest of North America. Another segment like TAA and TAAA divided into three parts; Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (ROW).



Growth and Challenges Analysis



The report studies various factors that will lead the market in forecast year along with numerous challenges that will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Vascular Graft Market by Product

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

Vascular Graft Patient by Product

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

Vascular Graft Market of (AAA) by Region

BRICs (Excluding China)

China

European Union

North America

United States

Rest of North America

Vascular Graft Market of (TAA) by Region

Europe

North America

Rest of World

Vascular Graft Market of (TAAA) by Region

Europe

North America

Rest of World

Company Analysis



In this report, the researchers have defined 3 companies and all companies have been studied from 2 points

Key Developments

Revenue

Companies

1. LeMaitre Vascular

2. Medtronic Inc.

3. Endologix Inc.

4. Terumo Corporation

5. Microport Scientific Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfhsqg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

