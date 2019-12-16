Global Energy-based Market Report 2015-2023: Size & Share, Technologies, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Global Energy-Based Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for energy based technologies:

Current Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Revenues & Market Shares

Current & Emerging Technologies

Market Trends & Opportunities

Plus More

Competitors Covered:

Abbott

Accuray

Allergan

AtriCure

Boston Scientific

Cutera

El. En Group

Elekta

ERBE

Fosun Pharma/Alma Lasers

Hologic

IBA

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis/XIO Group

Medtronic

Merz

Novartis Alcon

Olympus

Philips

Smith & Nephew

Syneron Candela

Valeant

Varian

Others

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Markets by Technology

Energy-based Technologies

1. Market by Technology

1.1. Radiotherapy

1.1.1 Low Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy

1.1.2 Radiofrequency

1.1.3 Laser

1.1.4 Ultrasound

1.1.5 Microwave

1.1.6 Cryotherapy

1.1.7 Water-based Therapies

1.2 Market by Clinical Application

1.3 Supplier Shares

1.4 Market by Geography



List of Exhibits

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018



Exhibit 1: Overview of Energy-based Technologies

Exhibit 2: Energy-based Technologies, Global Market by Technology, 2017-2023

Exhibit 3: Energy-based Technologies, Global Market by Clinical Application, 2017-2023

Exhibit 4: Global Energy-based Technologies Market, Supplier Shares, 2018



SOURCE Research and Markets

