Global ENT Laser Devices Industry, Forecast to 2024 - Industry to Grow by $84.5 Million Over 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ENT laser devices market is poised to grow by $84.5 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders and product launches. The study identifies the increasing M&A across the value chain as one of the prime reasons driving the ENT laser devices market growth during the next few years.



The ENT laser devices market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscape.



The ENT laser devices market is segmented as below:



By Product

Gas lasers

Solid and semiconductor-based lasers

By Geographic Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ENT laser devices market vendors that include:

A.R.C. Laser GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

El.En. S.p.A.

IRIDEX Corp.

Limmer Laser GmbH

Lumenis Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Sunny Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Also, the ENT laser devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



