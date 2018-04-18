Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors are IBM, Hyland, OpenText, Oracle & SAP

The Global Automotive Brake Actuator market to grow at a CAGR of 17.95% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

EIM solution may be defined as an integrated software, service, or a combination of both. It is used for organizing, managing, and governing diverse yet relevant organizational information to maximize its usability and enhance business knowledge and productivity. EIM encompasses processes and technologies to transform business information into business strategies that drive organizational end-goals.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the intensive growth of unstructured data across verticals worldwide. One trend in the market is digital transformation to extend the scope of EIM. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data complexity and variety encumbering EIM capabilities.



Key vendors

IBM

Hyland

OpenText

Oracle

SAP

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

On-premises model - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cloud-based model - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Digital transformation to extend the scope of EIM

Increase in penetration of cloud deployment model

Continuously evolving regulatory standards

Adoption of customer centricity across verticals



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



