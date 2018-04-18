Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors are IBM, Hyland, OpenText, Oracle & SAP

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Brake Actuator market to grow at a CAGR of 17.95% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
EIM solution may be defined as an integrated software, service, or a combination of both. It is used for organizing, managing, and governing diverse yet relevant organizational information to maximize its usability and enhance business knowledge and productivity. EIM encompasses processes and technologies to transform business information into business strategies that drive organizational end-goals.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the intensive growth of unstructured data across verticals worldwide. One trend in the market is digital transformation to extend the scope of EIM. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data complexity and variety encumbering EIM capabilities.
Key vendors
- IBM
- Hyland
- OpenText
- Oracle
- SAP
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
On-premises model - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Cloud-based model - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Digital transformation to extend the scope of EIM
Increase in penetration of cloud deployment model
Continuously evolving regulatory standards
Adoption of customer centricity across verticals
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qm9hvq/global_enterprise?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enterprise-information-management-market-2018-2022---leading-vendors-are-ibm-hyland-opentext-oracle--sap-300632257.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article