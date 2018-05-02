NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Enterprise Information Management (EIM)



EIM solution may be defined as an integrated software, service, or a combination of both. It is used for organizing, managing, and governing diverse yet relevant organizational information to maximize its usability and enhance business knowledge and productivity. EIM encompasses processes and technologies to transform business information into business strategies that drive organizational end-goals.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952837



Technavio's analysts forecast Global Automotive Brake Actuator market to grow at a CAGR of 17.95% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Enterprise Information Management market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• IBM

• Hyland

• OpenText

• Oracle

• SAP



Market driver

• Intensive growth of unstructured data across verticals worldwide

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Data complexity and variety encumbering EIM capabilities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Digital transformation to extend the scope of EIM

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952837



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enterprise-information-management-market-2018-2022-300641219.html