Global Enterprise Satellite Connectivity Services Markets 2018: High Throughput and Remote Location Connectivity Driving Market Trends

Small satellite-based connectivity services offered by new entrants are in the testing and evaluation phase. It will therefore be a challenge to deliver affordable connectivity solutions competing against the heritage of incumbent players who are also focusing on small satellites and high throughput based services.

Small satellite operators are aspiring for constellations in the low earth orbit, which means their requirements cover a large number of small satellites to be delivered within short time periods. The manufacturing domain is yet to adopt serial production completely to support this aspiration of the fast-growing segment of the space industry. The key to overcoming the challenges is to optimize and deploy low-rate serial production lines for manufacturing small-satellites and the launch hardware for the relevant launch vehicles.



Further, in order to achieve seamless connectivity using small satellite constellation, a global network of multi-beam ground station terminals is required, which is non-existent at present. However, multiple incumbents are investing aggressively in the downstream infrastructure. New entrants are also partnering with existing ground station service providers to offer global seamless connectivity solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Current Modes of Service Delivery to Customers

Comparative Analysis of Transmission Technologies

Analysis and Discussion

Fiber Optics Versus Satellite-based Broadband

Satellite-based Broadband Services-Fixed Line

Analysis and Discussion-Satellite-based Fixed Line and Mobile Connectivity

3. Key Factors Impacting Satellite-based Connectivity Services

Market Forces Impacting the Satellite-based Connectivity Services Market

Political/Legal

Economic Factors

Sociological Factors

Threat from New Entrants

Competition

Threat from Substitutes

Technological Factors

Operators' Behavior

New Business Model

Impact of Macro Factors on Market Dynamics

4. Competitive Landscape and End-User Connectivity Requirements

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape-Analysis and Discussion

End-User Connectivity Services

5. Emergency Services

End-User Broadband Access-Emergency Services

Key Trends-Emergency Services

Future of Emergency Management Services

6. Oil & Gas Industry

End-User Broadband Access-Oil & Gas Industry

Key Trends and Future-Oil & Gas

7. Aviation Industry

End-User Broadband Access-Aviation Industry

Key Trends-Aviation Connectivity Market

Aviation Connectivity Market-Future

8. Maritime

End-User Broadband Access-Maritime

Maritime Connectivity-Key Trends

Maritime Connectivity-Future

9. Rail Transportation

End-User Broadband Access-Rail Transportation

Rail Transportation-Key Trends

Rail Transportation-The Future

10. Key Trends-HTS, LEO and MEO Constellation

High Throughput Satellites (HTS)

High Throughput Satellites (HTS)-Analysis and Discussion

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and HTS

Low and Medium Earth Orbit Constellation Satellites

Evolution of Value Chain Dynamics

11. New Products and Services Offered by Existing Participants

Eutelsat

Intelsat

ViaSat

Inmarsat

Telesat

SpaceX

Seamless Air Alliance

Analysis and Discussion

12. New Entrants and their Value Proposition

OneWeb

Sky and Space Global

Kepler Communication

NSLComm

Aistech Space

Fleet Space

Astrocast

Hiber (Formerly Magnitude Space)

Aireon

Analysis and Discussion

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Industry Ecosystem

Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. Implications for the Industry

Implications for the Industry

15. Conclusion

Recommendations

Top Three predictions

Legal Disclaimer

16. Appendix

List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jc7q7d/globalenterprise?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enterprise-satellite-connectivity-services-markets-2018-high-throughput-and-remote-location-connectivity-driving-market-trends-300661089.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

