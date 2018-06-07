Global Enterprise Satellite Connectivity Services Markets 2018: High Throughput and Remote Location Connectivity Driving Market Trends

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Small satellite-based connectivity services offered by new entrants are in the testing and evaluation phase. It will therefore be a challenge to deliver affordable connectivity solutions competing against the heritage of incumbent players who are also focusing on small satellites and high throughput based services.
Small satellite operators are aspiring for constellations in the low earth orbit, which means their requirements cover a large number of small satellites to be delivered within short time periods. The manufacturing domain is yet to adopt serial production completely to support this aspiration of the fast-growing segment of the space industry. The key to overcoming the challenges is to optimize and deploy low-rate serial production lines for manufacturing small-satellites and the launch hardware for the relevant launch vehicles.
Further, in order to achieve seamless connectivity using small satellite constellation, a global network of multi-beam ground station terminals is required, which is non-existent at present. However, multiple incumbents are investing aggressively in the downstream infrastructure. New entrants are also partnering with existing ground station service providers to offer global seamless connectivity solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Current Modes of Service Delivery to Customers
- Comparative Analysis of Transmission Technologies
- Analysis and Discussion
- Fiber Optics Versus Satellite-based Broadband
- Satellite-based Broadband Services-Fixed Line
- Analysis and Discussion-Satellite-based Fixed Line and Mobile Connectivity
3. Key Factors Impacting Satellite-based Connectivity Services
- Market Forces Impacting the Satellite-based Connectivity Services Market
- Political/Legal
- Economic Factors
- Sociological Factors
- Threat from New Entrants
- Competition
- Threat from Substitutes
- Technological Factors
- Operators' Behavior
- New Business Model
- Impact of Macro Factors on Market Dynamics
4. Competitive Landscape and End-User Connectivity Requirements
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape-Analysis and Discussion
- End-User Connectivity Services
5. Emergency Services
- End-User Broadband Access-Emergency Services
- Key Trends-Emergency Services
- Future of Emergency Management Services
6. Oil & Gas Industry
- End-User Broadband Access-Oil & Gas Industry
- Key Trends and Future-Oil & Gas
7. Aviation Industry
- End-User Broadband Access-Aviation Industry
- Key Trends-Aviation Connectivity Market
- Aviation Connectivity Market-Future
8. Maritime
- End-User Broadband Access-Maritime
- Maritime Connectivity-Key Trends
- Maritime Connectivity-Future
9. Rail Transportation
- End-User Broadband Access-Rail Transportation
- Rail Transportation-Key Trends
- Rail Transportation-The Future
10. Key Trends-HTS, LEO and MEO Constellation
- High Throughput Satellites (HTS)
- High Throughput Satellites (HTS)-Analysis and Discussion
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and HTS
- Low and Medium Earth Orbit Constellation Satellites
- Evolution of Value Chain Dynamics
11. New Products and Services Offered by Existing Participants
- Eutelsat
- Intelsat
- ViaSat
- Inmarsat
- Telesat
- SpaceX
- Seamless Air Alliance
- Analysis and Discussion
12. New Entrants and their Value Proposition
- OneWeb
- Sky and Space Global
- Kepler Communication
- NSLComm
- Aistech Space
- Fleet Space
- Astrocast
- Hiber (Formerly Magnitude Space)
- Aireon
- Analysis and Discussion
13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Industry Ecosystem
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
14. Implications for the Industry
- Implications for the Industry
15. Conclusion
- Recommendations
- Top Three predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
16. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
