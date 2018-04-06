Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook 2016-2018 & 2022 - Rising Broadband Penetration, Increased Affordability & Rising Global e-commerce Market

DUBLIN, April 06, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is anticipated that the market will post growth at a CAGR of around 5.47% during 2016-2022.
The global enterprise software market, which is presently at a blooming stage, holds huge potential for growth in the coming years. A need for enterprise software is growing because of rising awareness, tough competition and increasing disposable income. It is used to satisfy the needs of an organization, rather than individual users. Such organizations would include businesses, schools, interest-based user groups, clubs, charities, or governments. The countless benefits of using enterprise software has attracted end-users in the banking, manufacturing, retail, communication, insurance, automobile etc.
In their latest research study Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook to 2022, analysts have identified and deciphered the market dynamics in important segments to clearly highlight the areas offering promising possibilities for companies to boost their growth. The report studies the market by segments to provide an overview of different segments. It has been found that analytics software market holds the major share of the total market, followed by performance management software, business process management software and audit software. Also, segmentation by geography and by industry has been studied in the report.
As per the study, the enterprise software market has been showing significant growth in developed economies. To provide further comprehensive information, an in-depth regional level analysis of major global enterprise software markets, viz. America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, with forecast till 2022 has been incorporated into the report. The section also covers the current market scenario and major industry developments in each region.
All the current trends & drivers of the global enterprise software industry have been evaluated in the report to provide an unbiased outlook of the global enterprise software market to clients. The report also includes the profiles of key industry players with their business overview, product and services offering, key financials and recent developments. It gives information to readers looking to venture into this industry, and facilitates them to formulate strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the global enterprise software market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analyst View
2. Research Methodology
3. Global Economic Outlook
4. Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook to 2022
5. Global Enterprise Software Module Market
5.1 Analytics Software Market
5.2 Business Process Management Software Market
5.3 Audit Software Market
5.4 Performance Management Software Market
6. Global Enterprise Software Market by Industry
6.1 Banking & Securities Industry
6.2 Communications, Media and Services Industry
6.3 Manufacturing and Natural Resources
6.4 Insurance Industry
6.5 Retail Industry
6.6 Automobile Industry
6.7 Others
7. Global Enterprise Software Market by Geography
7.1 Americas
7.2 Europe
7.3 Asia Pacific
7.4 Middle East & Africa
8. Global SaaS Software Market
9. Industry Drivers
9.1 Rising Broadband Penetration
9.2 Increased Affordability
9.3 Rising Global e-commerce Market
10. Industry Roadblocks
10.1 Shortage of Technical Training Resources
10.2 Lack of Awareness
10.3 Obsolete User Interface
11. Industry Trends
11.1 Emergence of SaaS-Based Solutions
11.2 Augmenting Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3 Emergence of Analytics
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Share of Major Players
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Microsoft
12.2.2 Oracle Corp.
12.2.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
12.2.4 Sparta Systems
12.2.5 TIBCO
13. Opportunities in Global Enterprise Software Market
