Global EPA & DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Size and Value Update

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EPA & DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report (2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Every year the Ingredient Market Report is released to provide a detailed description of the size and value of the global ingredients market for EPA and DHA oils.

For the purposes of this report, an omega-3 oil is an oil containing EPA and/or DHA, used as an ingredient in consumer products, including dietary supplements, food additives, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, infant formula or pet food/supplements.

This specifically excludes oils used as ingredients for feed in aquaculture or livestock/poultry production. Estimates of ingredient volume and value are separated by raw material source and oil type, geographic region, and consumer application. Volume figures are provided in metric tons (mT), values in millions of US dollars (MM$).

The report also includes detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth; in particular this year's report includes specifics on the impact of COVID-19 on the omega-3 market in 2020

