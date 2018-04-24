Global Epilepsy Report 2018 - Epiomic Epidemiology Forecasts to 2028

The "Epiomic Epidemiology Series: Epilepsy Forecast In 19 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the current prevalent population for epilepsy across 19 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Epilepsy is a complex neurologic disorder characterised by the occurrence of seizures, divided into several types according to clinical and EEG features. There is a wide variety of potential causes of epilepsy, including those of genetic, traumatic, metabolic, infectious, malignant or pharmacologic nature, but they are all a reflection of an existing brain dysfunction. Currently, 60-70% of cases of epilepsy can be controlled pharmacologically, but there are cognitive and behavioural impairments associated with seizures that can be severe and irreversible, especially if they occur at critical developmental points in early childhood.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis, several features of epilepsy patients, as well as the main comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main co-morbidities of epilepsy include:

  • Behavioural and psychiatric disorders
  • Neurological disorders
  • Cardiovascular and respiratory diseases
  • Diabetes mellitus
  • Inflammation disorders
  • Obesity
  • Migraine
  • Arthritis
  • Lower mineral bone density and suicidal ideation (both due to medications)

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Cause Of The Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis Of The Disease
  5. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
  8. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
  9. Top-Line Prevalence For Epilepsy
  10. Features Of Epilepsy Patients
  11. Comorbidities Of Epilepsy Patients
  12. Abbreviations Used In The Report
  13. Other Black Swan Services & Solutions
  14. Reports & Publications
  15. Online Epidemiology Databases
  16. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  17. References
  18. Appendix

