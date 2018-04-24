Global Epilepsy Report 2018 - Epiomic Epidemiology Forecasts to 2028

This report provides the current prevalent population for epilepsy across 19 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Epilepsy is a complex neurologic disorder characterised by the occurrence of seizures, divided into several types according to clinical and EEG features. There is a wide variety of potential causes of epilepsy, including those of genetic, traumatic, metabolic, infectious, malignant or pharmacologic nature, but they are all a reflection of an existing brain dysfunction. Currently, 60-70% of cases of epilepsy can be controlled pharmacologically, but there are cognitive and behavioural impairments associated with seizures that can be severe and irreversible, especially if they occur at critical developmental points in early childhood.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis, several features of epilepsy patients, as well as the main comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main co-morbidities of epilepsy include:

Behavioural and psychiatric disorders

Neurological disorders

Cardiovascular and respiratory diseases

Diabetes mellitus

Inflammation disorders

Obesity

Migraine

Arthritis

Lower mineral bone density and suicidal ideation (both due to medications)



Reason to buy

Ability to quantify patient populations in global epilepsy market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of epilepsy and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of epilepsy patients.

Identification of epilepsy patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of epilepsy patients.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Epilepsy Features Of Epilepsy Patients Comorbidities Of Epilepsy Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Black Swan Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix



