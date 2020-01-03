Global Ethylene Oxide Market Report 2019 - $69 Billion Opportunity Analyses & Insights (2015-2025)

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylene Oxide Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the ethylene oxide market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion) and volume (Kilotons).

The study includes drivers and restraints for the ethylene oxide market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the ethylene oxide market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for ethylene oxide market stood at approximately USD 46 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 69 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019 and 2025.

The global market for ethylene oxide is growing with its wide range of applications and desirable properties.

Growing demand from the packaging industries for PET bottles is driving the market for ethylene oxide. Particularly half of the global production of ethylene oxide is used for the production of PET bottles. The shift to packaged food and beverage products in consumer preferences is accelerating the growth of the packaging industry. Increasing consumer awareness of healthier and premium beverage brands is expected to drive the demand for PET bottles, which is expected to increases the market growth over the forecast period. The high toxic content of ethylene oxide is expected to hinder the market growth. Additionally, any exposure or skin contact may cause chemical burns, which restricts its application in several industries such as textiles and healthcare.

Ethylene oxide derivatives are used in household cleaners and personal care products. Ethyleneamines are used for the production of surfactants as building blocks. TEPA improves the soil deposition and soil removal characteristics of certain liquid laundry detergents and improves the ethoxylated soil with an average of 17 moles of ethylene oxides.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the ethylene oxide market by the end of 2025. Increasing demand for polyester fiber in the region owing to rapidly growing textile industry and increasing consumer expenditure is expected to positively impact ethylene oxide market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, the increasing demand for packaged beverage products along with growing traveling and tourism industry is anticipated to increase the ethylene oxide demand in the forecast period. By the end of 2025, North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. During the last few years, several ethylene oxide manufacturers have been penetrating the market. In the forecast years, Latin America and Europe are expected to grow at moderate CAGR.

Some of the key manufacturers in the ethylene oxide market are Eastern Petrochemical Company, Huntsman, Sinopec, Formosa Plastics, Dow Chemical, Indorama Ventures, Reliance, Yansab, LyondellBasell, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, among others.

Global Ethylene Oxide Market: Type Segment Analysis

Ethylene Glycol

Ethoxylates

Ethanolamines

Glycol Ethers

Polyethylene

Others

Global Ethylene Oxide Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Automotive

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Textile

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Detergents

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3h477

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

