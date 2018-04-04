Global EV Charger Service Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BMW, Bosch, ChargePoint, Delphi & Tesla

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global EV Charger Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EV charger service market to grow at a CAGR of 26.74% during the period 2018-2022.
Global EV Charger Service Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased installation of DC fast charging station. Range anxiety is the main concern that is hindering the adoption of EVs. The major difference between EVs and ICE vehicles is the amount of time and effort required to refuel them.
According to the report, one driver in the market is range anxiety among the end-users. The popularity of EVs has been increasing year-over-year since 2014. The best-selling EVs such as Nissan LEAF and Tesla Model 3 had witnessed significant sales in 2017. However, consumers still have a psychological fear of range anxiety, as drivers fear getting stranded due to insufficient charge in the battery.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of ownership for EVs compared with ICE vehicles. The total cost of ownership of EVs is higher than that for ICE vehicles. This is because of the additional high-capacity batteries used in EVs along with the use of advanced electronic components and design considerations. The cost of EVs depends on range, hours of use, fuel cost, and government subsidies. One of the best-selling economic EVs, Nissan LEAF, has a 24kWh battery that costs $12,000.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- BMW
- Bosch
- ChargePoint
- Delphi
- Tesla
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CHARGING STATION TYPE
- Segmentation by charging station type
- Comparison by charging station type
- AC charging station - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- DC charging station - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Wireless charging station - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by charging station type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased installation of DC fast charging station
- Increasing range for EVs
- Powering of EV charging stations through solar energy
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/888f7z/global_ev_charger?w=5
