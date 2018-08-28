Global EV Li-ion Battery Market 2018-2022 with Automotive Energy Supply Corp GS Yuasa International, LG Chem, Panasonic & Samsung SDI Dominating

The "Global EV Li-ion Battery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV li-ion battery market to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the period 2018-2022.

Global EV Li-ion Battery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing need for environmental-friendly vehicles. Green vehicles can be powered by advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels. They include plug-in HEVs, HEVs, BEVs hydrogen and fuel cell vehicles, natural gas vehicles, and ethanol vehicles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is declining EV battery prices. The manufacturing cost of EVs is almost double compared with conventional vehicles. A major portion of the costs incurred is associated with the battery and electronics. However, EV costs are expected to decline significantly as the manufacturing cost of batteries is decreasing.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of availability of EV charging infrastructure. With the growing number of EVs in the market, the lack of availability of charging infrastructure poses a major challenge. Most of the EVs have long charge times and do not support different charging ports.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

  • Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
  • GS Yuasa International
  • LG Chem
  • Panasonic
  • SAMSUNG SDI

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • BEV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • PHEV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing need for environment-friendly vehicles
  • Advances in EV battery and associated technologies
  • EV charging with V2G technology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vgs6hf/global_ev_liion?w=5



