Global EV Vehicle Company Solid State Batteries Market Report 2022-2028 - Lower Costs for Solid State Batteries are Expected to Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Vehicle Company Solid State Batteries Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EV Vehicle Company Hybrid Solid-State Batteries represent the next generation automation of EVs and home and campus electricity storage, a market in line for significant growth. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 147.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Next generation car companies will sell energy storage systems alongside vehicles. Rising demand for solidstate batteries among end-use sectors along with the rising research and development activities are focused on commercializing the battery. Lower costs for solid state batteries are expected to propel market growth. EVs represent a primary market.



The electrical solid state battery energy industry will reshape the future. The integrated business model of storage is becoming an application for energy consumption.

Amid a greater industry focus on battery technology, automakers with EVs in their lineups are scrambling to position themselves for the arrival of solid-state battery cells soon. As EV sales increase driven by tighter regulation of carbon emissions, solid-state battery makers become indispensable for the renewable energy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Hybrid Solid-State Battery Market Definition and Market Dynamics

1.1 EVs with Hybrid Solid State Battery Chemistries

1.2 Batteries with Solid-State Electrolytes Inherently Safer

1.2.1 Hybrid Solid-State Battery Is a Cell Without Any Liquid or Gel Electrolytes

1.3 Electric Vehicles to Use Solid-State Batteries



2. Solid State Battery Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Solid-State Battery Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Advantages of Solid-State Batteries

2.1.1 Disadvantages of Lithium-ion Batteries

2.2 Solid State Battery Market Shares

2.3 Solid State Battery Market Forecasts

2.4 Solid State Battery Market Segments

2.4.1 Global Solid State Battery Market

2.5 Solid State Battery Regional Analysis



3. Solid State Battery Product Developments

3.1 Companies Embrace Renewable Energy

3.1.1 Anheuser-Busch

3.2 New 4680 Tesla Batteries Vs. Solid-State Batteries

3.3 Ship Filled with Porsches and Bentleys Has Lithium Batteries Catch Fire

3.3.1 Ship Fire

3.4 Using Light with Batteries



4. Solid State Battery Research and Technology

4.1 Silicon Battery Technology

4.1.1 Silicon Nanowire

4.2 Samsung Develops Solid-State Cell with Silver/LG Researchers Eliminate Carbon and Binders from The Anode

4.3 Amprius Silicon Nanowire Batteries

4.4 ProLogium Core Technologies Ceramic SSBs

4.5 Bollore Group

4.6 Materials for Use as Solid Electrolytes

4.7 Solid Power Solid State Battery Technology

4.8 Japan's Tohoku University Hydride Lithium Superionic Conductor 4.8.1 Complex Hydrides

4.9 Amprius Technologies Stores Lithium in Tiny Silicon Nanowires

4.10 BMW Lithium Metal Battery

4.11 Quantum scope Solid State battery

4.12 Comparing Separator Materials



5. Solid State Battery Company, University, and Government Agency Profiles

5.1 Apple

5.1.1 Apple, Samsung Electronics, Geely, Hyundai Motor/Lishen

5.2 Bollore

5.2.1 Bollore Group Revenue

5.2.2 Bollore BlueCar

5.2.3 Autolib Blue Solutions

5.2.4 Blue Solutions Solid State Battery Development

5.2.5 Bollore Solid State Battery Production Capacity

5.2.6 Autolib Red Car Solutions

5.2.7 Bollore Energy Storage Ringo Project by RTE

5.3 BMW

5.4 Northvolt

5.5 Enovate

5.6 Ford

5.7 General Motors Collaborating with LG Energy Solution on Solid State Batteries

5.7.1 GM Ultium Lithium-Ion Battery

5.8 Honda

5.9 Hyundai

5.10 Ilika 5.11 Mercedes-Benz

5.11.1 Factorial Energy

5.11.2 Factorial's new Solid-State EV Battery

5.12 Mobis Energy

5.13 Mullen Automotive

5.14 Nissan

5.15 Sony

5.16 Schneider Electric

5.16.1 Schneider Electric Positions to Implement Electrification of Society At Large

5.17 Tesla

5.17.1 Tesla Canada Industrial Research Chair, Canada Research Chair, Dalhousie University

5.17.2 Tesla/Toyota/Nissan/Honda/Panasonic

5.18 Toyota

5.19 Volkswagen Group

5.20 Volkswagen Group/QuantumScape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfo1ts

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets