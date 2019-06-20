Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Report 2019: Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies
Jun 20, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Evtol Aircraft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for distributed electric propulsion (DEP), development of autonomous driving technologies for ground vehicles and advanced air traffic management system for evtol aircraft.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP)
3.1.2 Development of Autonomous Driving Technologies for Ground Vehicles
3.1.3 Advanced Air Traffic Management System for eVTOL Aircraft
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Type of Propulsion
4.1 Electric Hydrogen
4.2 Fully Electric
4.3 Hybrid
5 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Lift Technology5.1 Multirotor5.2 Lift Plus Cruise5.3 Vectored Thrust5.4 Other Lift Technologies5.4.1 Hoverbikes5.4.2 Electric Rotorcraft
6 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Range
6.1 200-500 Km
6.2 0-200 Km
7 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Mode of Operation7.1 Piloted7.2 Optionally Piloted
8 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Mtow
8.1 1,500 Kilograms and Above
8.2 500-1,500 Kilograms
8.3 250-500 Kilograms
8.4 <_50 />
9 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Application
9.1 Evtol Rescue Operations
9.2 On-Demand eVTOL Air Taxi Incl. Sightseeing
9.3 Personal eVTOL Aircraft Ownership
9.4 Evtol Air Bus
10 Evtol Aircraft Market, By End User10.1 Military10.2 Cargo10.3 Commercial10.4 Civil
11 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 UK
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 France
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.3 Product Launch & Expansions12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Ehang
13.2 Pipistrel
13.3 Aurora Flight Sciences
13.4 Workhorse Group
13.5 Karem Aircraft
13.6 A By Airbus
13.7 Kitty Hawk Corporation
13.8 Neva Aerospace
13.9 Embraer
13.10 Volocopter
13.11 Joby Aviation
13.12 Lilium
13.13 Lift Aircraft
13.14 Bell Helicopter
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26fdh7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article