Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Report 2019: Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Evtol Aircraft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for distributed electric propulsion (DEP), development of autonomous driving technologies for ground vehicles and advanced air traffic management system for evtol aircraft.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP)

3.1.2 Development of Autonomous Driving Technologies for Ground Vehicles

3.1.3 Advanced Air Traffic Management System for eVTOL Aircraft

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Type of Propulsion

4.1 Electric Hydrogen

4.2 Fully Electric

4.3 Hybrid

5 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Lift Technology5.1 Multirotor5.2 Lift Plus Cruise5.3 Vectored Thrust5.4 Other Lift Technologies5.4.1 Hoverbikes5.4.2 Electric Rotorcraft

6 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Range

6.1 200-500 Km

6.2 0-200 Km

7 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Mode of Operation7.1 Piloted7.2 Optionally Piloted

8 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Mtow

8.1 1,500 Kilograms and Above

8.2 500-1,500 Kilograms

8.3 250-500 Kilograms

8.4 <_50 />

9 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Application

9.1 Evtol Rescue Operations

9.2 On-Demand eVTOL Air Taxi Incl. Sightseeing

9.3 Personal eVTOL Aircraft Ownership

9.4 Evtol Air Bus

10 Evtol Aircraft Market, By End User10.1 Military10.2 Cargo10.3 Commercial10.4 Civil

11 Evtol Aircraft Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 UK

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 France

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others

12 Key Player Activities12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.3 Product Launch & Expansions12.4 Other Activities

13 Leading Companies

13.1 Ehang

13.2 Pipistrel

13.3 Aurora Flight Sciences

13.4 Workhorse Group

13.5 Karem Aircraft

13.6 A By Airbus

13.7 Kitty Hawk Corporation

13.8 Neva Aerospace

13.9 Embraer

13.10 Volocopter

13.11 Joby Aviation

13.12 Lilium

13.13 Lift Aircraft

13.14 Bell Helicopter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26fdh7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

