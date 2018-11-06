Global Exhaust System Market Report 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Exhaust System Market by After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, and GPF), Aftermarket (DOC, DPF, and SCR), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Construction Equipment, and Agriculture Tractor), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The exhaust system market is estimated to be USD 84.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 128.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.08%.

Increasing vehicle production, continuous upgrades in emission regulation, upcoming emission-related regulatory compliances in developing countries, and technological partnerships between OEMs and Tier I players are projected to drive the exhaust system market.

The SCR segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the exhaust system market, by after-treatment device, during the forecast period

The SCR technology offers benefits including enhanced nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction than LNT by nearly 90%, and hence, it is mostly preferred in diesel vehicles across the globe. SCR has a maximum installation rate in European and North American countries owing to the ongoing emission norms such as Euro 6 and Tier 3 respectively. Europe has a large adoption rate of diesel passenger cars and LCVs. Thus, it has a higher installation rate of SCRs compared to other regions such as Asia Oceania and North America in these vehicle types.

Further, the newer trucks and buses of developed countries must withstand the NOx permissible limits and should be fitted with SCRs. Moreover, owing to the ongoing and upcoming stringent emission norms in developing countries such as China, India, and Thailand, the demand for SCRs is expected to increase significantly across all diesel vehicle types by 2022 at a global level.

Light-duty vehicle (LDV) is estimated to be the fastest growing aftermarket during the forecast period



LDVs comprise passenger cars and LCVs. In LDV, passenger cars hold the largest market share for the after-treatment devices owing to the maximum vehicle parc. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, the contribution of passenger cars in the overall vehicle parc stood at nearly 70-75% in 2017 which is anticipated to grow at a prominent rate in the coming years.

Also, emission regulations are getting more stringent for all vehicles. Between the Euro 4 to Euro 6, PM and NOx levels have reduced significantly. This has prompted the installation of DOC, DPF, and SCR in older vehicles which has further spurred the demand for after-treatment devices in the aftermarket for passenger cars. On the other hand, along with the passenger cars, the emission norms are getting tighter for LCVs that further lead to the implementation of after-treatment devices.



Asia Oceania is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Oceania has the largest market share of vehicle production with about 54-56% of the total vehicle production. China, India, and Japan are the largest vehicle production hubs because of rising urbanization, increasing GDP, and industrialization among others. With the growing vehicle production, vehicle emissions have also increased significantly. Considering this, few countries such as China, Japan, and India have implemented vehicle emission norms.

For instance, China and India are currently running on China IV and BS IV. However, they are planning to implement China VI and BS VI by 2020 which is equivalent to Euro VI. Moving toward strict emission norms will create a huge demand for various after-treatment devices. In Asia Oceania, China and Japan are the leading countries for the exhaust system market, by after-treatment device.



Some of the key players in the exhaust system market are Faurecia (France), Tenneco (US), Continental (Germany), Eberspcher (Germany), Futaba Industrial (Japan), Benteler International (Austria), Friedrich Boysen (Germany), Yutaka Giken (Japan), Sejong Industrial (South Korea), and Bosal (Belgium). Faurecia is anticipated to be a dominant player in the exhaust system market.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Technical Overview



7 Emission and Fuel Economy Norms



8 Exhaust System (OE) Market, By After-Treatment Device



9 Exhaust System (OE) Market, By Component



10 Exhaust System (OE) Market, By Vehicle Type



11 Exhaust System Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type



12 Exhaust System (OE) Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle



13 Exhaust System OE Market, By Region



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



Benteler International

Bosal

Calsonic Kansei

Continental

Dinex

Eberspcher

Eminox

European Exhaust and Catalyst

Faurecia

Fennosteel

Friedrich Boysen

Futaba Industrial

Grand Rock

Katcon

Magnaflow

Sango

Sejong Industrial

Sharda Motor Industries

Tenneco

Yutaka Giken

