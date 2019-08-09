Global Exoskeletons Market Review & Outlook 2016-2019 & 2026: Industry Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Exoskeletons Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The exoskeletons market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 46.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Robots deployed for specific applications are replacing human workers rapidly across all end-user verticals. However, the modern-day robotics still has to evolve considerably to substitute humans on different fronts.
Researchers and several robotic companies are trying to develop wearable robotic technologies to aid human workers by enhancing their performance for a variety of tasks. Such wearable robotic technology is known as exoskeleton or exosuit.
Panasonic spokesperson Mio Yamanaka claims that the exoskeletons are all set to change the lives of people within 15 years. Exoskeleton provides additional physical attributes to human used for lifting & moving heavy objects for application such as public works, construction, agriculture, and forestry. Besides, exoskeletons are also extensively used by soldiers for defense applications.
An exoskeleton is finding a new application in medical and healthcare end-user vertical. The technology is gaining traction for rehabilitation of patients with physical moment disabilities required to wheelchair or crutches. Evolution of new and lighter composite materials and advancement in powered robotics are expected to encourage the growth of exoskeleton in the coming years.
With almost endless application yet to discovered, exoskeleton is a technology projected to stay and grow throughout and beyond the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Competitive Insights
Exoskeleton markets are still in nascent stages of development and the technology is yet to witness several radical upgradations in the years to come. However, robotics and heavy industrial manufacturers are facing fierce competition in order to introduce their best exoskeleton in the market. These companies are developing exoskeletons for industrial and commercial applications.
Besides, companies are also trying to develop an exoskeleton for military and defense application and acquire contracts from military organization across the globe. In addition, companies are trying to enhance the performance and capabilities of exoskeleton for medical applications.
Key Analysis
- Recent trends in exoskeletons market and growth prospects for leading exoskeleton develop and researchers
- A positive impact of exoskeletons on several end-user including military & defense and medical application
- Variety type of exoskeletons used for different applications along with their market estimations
- Major and fastest growing segments in terms of extremities, type, mobility, and end-user
- Most promising current and upcoming geographical regions/ countries for the exoskeletons market
Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Exoskeleton Market Snapshot
2.2. Global Exoskeleton Market, by Extremities Position
2.3. Global Exoskeleton Market, by Type
2.4. Global Exoskeleton Market, by Mobility
2.5. Global Exoskeleton Market, by End-user
2.6. Global Exoskeleton Market, by Geography
3. Global Exoskeleton Market Analysis
3.1. Global Exoskeleton Market Overview
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. See-Saw Analysis
3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition
3.5. Competitive Landscape
4. Global Exoskeleton Market Value, by Extremities Position, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Upper Exoskeleton
4.3. Lower Exoskeleton
4.4. Full Body Exoskeleton
5. Global Exoskeleton Market Value, by Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Powered
5.3. Passive
6. Global Exoskeleton Market Value, by Mobility, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Fixed Exoskeleton
6.3. Mobile Exoskeleton
7. Global Exoskeleton Market Value, by End-user, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. Healthcare
7.3. Defense
7.4. Industrial
8. North America Exoskeleton Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
9. Europe Exoskeleton Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
10. Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
11. Rest of World (RoW) Exoskeleton Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
12. Company Profiles
12.1. Lockheed Martin Corporation
12.2. Parker Hannifin
12.3. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
12.4. Hyundai Motor
12.5. ReWalk Robotics
12.6. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
12.7. Rex Bionics PLC
12.8. Suit X
12.9. ActiveLink
12.10. Bionik Laboratories Corp.
12.11. DIH Technologies Corporation
12.12. Cyberdyne Inc.
12.13. Ottobock
