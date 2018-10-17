Global Experts Reach Consensus on Thermalism Tourism in Chongqing

At the opening ceremony, the World Thermalism Hydrotherapy & Climatotherapy Tourism Chongqing Consensus (hereinafter referred to as the Consensus), supported by Chongqing Municipal People's Government and initiated by FEMTEC, China Hot Spring Tourism Association, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, Meteorological Bureau of Chongqing, Beibei District People's Government of Chongqing City, and Chongqing Hot Spring Tour Association, was released.

New concept introduced to the hot spring industry

Starting from the concept of geothermal resources, the Consensus made comparisons of hot springs in Eastern and Western cultural contexts and reached a conclusion about the importance of hot springs for human health.

Additionally, the Consensus introduced a new concept of "medical resource". For instance, balneotherapy and thermalism (the science of the use of hot water to improve health) have been widely applied and accepted as medical resources in Europe; while in the East, you can find the "hot spring cure" in Japan or other traditional concepts in China.

The medical concept of hot springs has actually enriched the whole hot spring industry, and it is aimed accurately at the health issues which modern society worries about.

Chongqing aiming at establishing World Hot Spring Center

With extremely abundant geothermal resources, Chongqing is the ideal choice to turn itself into a world-class hot spring tourist city and thermalism hydrotherapy resort. Besides this, the beautiful natural landscapes, time-honored history and culture, potential tourist market, diversified climates, and convenient transport systems make the city more competitive.

By virtue of mutual efforts and global accumulated resources, Chongqing is confident in establishing the World Hot Spring Center, a combination of hot springs and climatotherapy, and an integrated development of hot springs and cultural tours. This will serve as an important example to other sites in China and around the world.

The history of hot spring development in Chongqing dates back to the 5th century. Beibei District, among others, has been a highlight for hot spring tours, and the oldest hot spring in Chongqing is located in Beibei.

Chongqing's next step toward the world

By hosting this symposium, Chongqing, and especially Beibei District, will engage more in the global hot spring industry, and it will also be a great opportunity for the city to promote its tourism and other related businesses.

As an international event, over 350 experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, media and relevant participants from China, Italy, Russia, Japan, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland and other countries gathered in the Global Hot Spring Capital to discuss and make suggestions for these issues.

At the symposium, six projects with a total of RMB 11.7 billion have been signed, of which Beibei District signed five. These projects will cover not only the hot spring resorts themselves, but also the related facilities and services, such as infrastructure, research center, and health management programs.

For more information about the Consensus or the Symposium, please visit www.ichongqing.info.

SOURCE Chongqing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development