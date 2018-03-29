Global Explosives Markets 2016-2018 & 2022 with Profiles of Major Vendors - Aeci, Celebration Fireworks, Lsd Industries, Nof and Zambelli Fireworks

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for explosives and analyses of global market trends, based on historical data from 2015 and 2016 market conditions, using 2016 as the base year. Forecasts data is provided for 2017 to 2022 as well as for compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through this period.

The explosives find application mostly in the industrial sector, such as mining and construction, owing to the rise in infrastructure development and mining activities - especially coal mining - across the world. The increase in military spending and the rise in the usage of pyrotechnic explosives in the consumer and entertainment industries across the globe are also driving the growth of the explosives market. Another important application area for the explosives market is the defense sector of any country.

Amid rising geo political tensions all over the world, every country is looking to be prepared for a worst-case scenario. This in turn is leading to increased military spending that stems from rising government spending toward strengthening military forces for acquiring necessary weapons, thereby fuelling demand for explosives. In contrast, fluctuations in the price of raw material along with the government regulations are hampering the growth of this market.

Some of the leading countries in the explosives market include China, the United States, India, Australia and Russia; these leading countries account for more than 70% of the market. The recovery of infrastructure renovation and reconstruction in developed regions such as North America and Europe is another factor augmenting the growth of this market. The rise in infrastructure development activity as well as mining in developing regions, especially in China, India and Brazil, are also driving the growth of the explosives market.

The report provides information about technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that impact the market. Further, it explains the dynamics of the global explosives market and current trends within the industry.



The report covers end-user markets, such as mining, industrial and pyrotechnics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global explosives market.



Report Includes:

71 data tableas and 31 additional tables

An overview of the global market for explosives

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Market breakdown by types, technology, and application

Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends affecting the market

Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Discussion of end user markets, such as mining, industrial, and pyrotechnics

Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Aeci Group, Celebration Fireworks, Inc., Lsd Industries, Inc., Nof Corp. and Zambelli Fireworks

Companies Mentioned



Aeci Group

Ael Mining Services

Austin Powder Company

Celebration Fireworks, Inc.

Chemring Group

Dyna Nobel

Enaex

Entertainment Fireworks

Epc Groupe

Hanwha Group

Howards & Sons Pyrotechnics

Impact Pyro

Lsd Industries, Inc.

Maxam Corp

Melrose Pyrotechnics, Inc.

Nof Corp.

Orica Mining Services

Pyro Company Fireworks

Sasol

Skyburst

Solar Industries

Supreme Fireworks UK

Titanobel SAS

Zambelli Fireworks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4m4zdn/global_explosives?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-explosives-markets-2016-2018--2022-with-profiles-of-major-vendors---aeci-celebration-fireworks-lsd-industries-nof-and-zambelli-fireworks-300621661.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

