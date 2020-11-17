Global External Defibrillator Market Report 2020-2030: Rapid Technological Advancements and Innovations in AEDs & Soaring Strategic Developments Made by Market Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "External Defibrillator Market Research Report: By Type, Technology, Patient Type, End User - Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at $3,926.5 million in 2019, the global external defibrillator market is predicted to generate a revenue of $9,450.3 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030



The main factors driving the expansion of the market are the increasing geriatric population, rapid technological advancements and innovations in automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and the soaring strategic developments being made by the market players.



The growing geriatric population is an important factor fueling the growth of the market. In many countries around the world, the geriatric population is growing at a rapid pace. Japan, China, and the U.S. have the largest, second-largest, and third-largest population of geriatric people, respectively, in the world. As per the 2018 report of the Population Reference Bureau, in the U.S., the number of people in the age bracket 65 years and above is predicted to rise from 46 million to more than 98 million from 2014 to 2060.



As the geriatric people are more vulnerable to various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, their growing population is expected to boost the demand for external defibrillators across the world. Apart from this, the rapid advancements and innovations in AED technology are also propelling the expansion of the external defibrillator market throughout the globe. One such major technological advancement is the lightweight wearable defibrillator called LifeVest developed by ZOLL Medical Corporation. This device can be worn by the people at risk of sudden cardiac arrests (SCAs).



The main advantage of this device over the conventionally used defibrillators is that it continuously monitors the heart of the patient and delivers shocks if the heart rhythm becomes abnormal. The shocks help in restoring the normal sinus rhythm. Similarly, the modern implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) developed recently by many defibrillator producing companies have eliminated the requirement of implanting separate pacemakers in patients. These technological innovations in defibrillator technology have tremendously boosted the progress of the market.



In the coming years, the North American external defibrillator market is predicted to demonstrate rapid advancement, primarily because of the increasing healthcare spending, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), surging public awareness of the various benefits of automated external defibrillators in cases of pulseless ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation (VF), and the ballooning geriatric population in the region.



Furthermore, the governments of many North American countries are increasingly making huge investments in the healthcare industry, which is, in turn, driving the growth of the market in the region.



Hence, with the soaring investments being made by the governments of many countries in the healthcare industry and the rising usage of advanced instruments in healthcare applications, the market will exhibit consistent growth in the forthcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Non-wearable

4.1.1.2 Wearable

4.1.2 By Technology

4.1.2.1 Automatic

4.1.2.1.1 Fully automatic

4.1.2.1.2 Semi-automatic

4.1.2.2 Manual

4.1.3 By Patient Type

4.1.3.1 Adult

4.1.3.2 Pediatric

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Public access settings

4.1.4.2 Hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers

4.1.4.3 Pre-hospital care and EMS providers

4.1.4.4 Homecare settings

4.1.4.5 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Growing focus on installation of external defibrillators in public places

4.2.1.2 Shifting focus from implantable devices to external defibrillators

4.2.1.3 Increasing number of product launches

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Advancements in AED technology

4.2.2.2 Surging geriatric population

4.2.2.3 Increasing number of strategic developments among key players

4.2.2.4 Rising incidence of cardiac diseases

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Product failures

4.2.3.2 Stringent regulatory norms

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Awareness and training programs on defibrillation

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario for External Defibrillators

4.5 Reimbursement Policies

4.6 Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Automatic External Defibrillator Market, By Type

5.3 By Patient Type

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Automatic External Defibrillator Market, By Type

6.3 By Patient Type

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.2.1 Product Launches

11.2.2 Acquisitions

11.3 List of Other Players

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

SCHILLER AG

Stryker Corporation

Progetti S.r.l.

Defibtech LLC

Cardiac Science Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Mediana Co. Ltd.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Opto Circuits India Ltd.

CU Medical System Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miro7a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

