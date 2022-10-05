Global Extrusion Coated Materials Market Research Report 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extrusion Coated Materials Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2022 report focuses on the global market for extrusion coated materials. After previous editions detailing regional markets for extrusion coated materials, the 2022 edition includes sections for each main region and also includes a global overview.

What's in it for you?

Applications covered in this report include flexible packaging, liquid packaging, photographic, and commercial. The commercial segment is further broken down into 12 subsegments. The report also includes a regional assessment.

The extrusion coating industry value chain is complex and has a large number of players, such as raw material and chemical suppliers, coating and laminating companies and users.

In this competitive environment, we believe that companies need to regularly monitor their chosen markets and benchmark against that of their competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Definitions & Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Segmentation

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Structure

3.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4. Global Market for Extrusion Coated Materials

4.1. Global Market by Region

4.2. Global Market by Market Segment

4.3. Global Market by Material

4.4. Globalization of the Industry

4.5. Market Drivers

5. Market for Extrusion Coated Materials

5.1. Market Structure

5.2. Market by Market Segment

5.2.1. Flexible Packaging

5.2.2. Liquid Packaging

5.2.3. Photographic

5.2.4. Commercial - Packaging Boards

5.2.4.1. Folding Cartons

5.2.4.2. Tableware

5.2.4.3. Ovenable

5.2.5. Commercial - Packaging Papers

5.2.5.1. Mill Wrappers

5.2.5.2. Sacks

5.2.5.3. Case Liners

5.2.5.4. Industrial Wrappings

5.2.5.5. Envelopes

5.2.6. Commercial - Technical

5.2.6.1. Medical/Hygiene

5.2.6.2. Release Liners

5.2.6.3. Overlaminating Films

5.2.6.4. Insulation Facings

5.2.6.5. Building Membranes

5.2.7. Miscellaneous

5.3.Prospects for Extrusion Coating

5.4. Market by Material

5.4.1. Boards

5.4.2. Papers

5.4.3. Films

5.4.4. Aluminum Foils

5.4.5. Other Materials

5.4.6. Polymers

