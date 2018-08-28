Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022: Market to Register a Revenue of Close to USD 160 Billion
The "Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fabrication gold market to register a revenue of close to USD 160 billion by 2022.
Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is innovation in gold mining industry. The technology used in the gold mining industry has remained mostly unchanged over the last few decades. However, the mining sector is experiencing the inflow of new technologies, with several companies investing in R7D activities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing disposable income intensifying investment in gold. Economic growth and rise in disposable income have a direct impact on the demand for gold. In countries, such as India, China, and Turkey, gold jewelry has significant cultural importance and forms a direct link with the economic development.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in gold prices affecting demand. The volatility in the prices of gold is expected to pose a challenge for the market during the forecast period. this is because a significant decline in gold prices may have a negative impact on the demand for gold jewelry and gold coins as investment options.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- AngloGold Ashanti
- Barrick Gold
- Goldcorp
- Kinross Gold
- Newmont Mining
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Official coins - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL SOURCE
- Mine production
- Scrap supply
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovation in gold mining industry
- Growing demand for 18-karat gold and hard gold jewelry
- Shift in demand and supply dynamics of gold market
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7q26c/global?w=5
