Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022: Market to Register a Revenue of Close to USD 160 Billion

The global fabrication gold market to register a revenue of close to USD 160 billion by 2022.

Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovation in gold mining industry. The technology used in the gold mining industry has remained mostly unchanged over the last few decades. However, the mining sector is experiencing the inflow of new technologies, with several companies investing in R7D activities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing disposable income intensifying investment in gold. Economic growth and rise in disposable income have a direct impact on the demand for gold. In countries, such as India, China, and Turkey, gold jewelry has significant cultural importance and forms a direct link with the economic development.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in gold prices affecting demand. The volatility in the prices of gold is expected to pose a challenge for the market during the forecast period. this is because a significant decline in gold prices may have a negative impact on the demand for gold jewelry and gold coins as investment options.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

AngloGold Ashanti

Barrick Gold

Goldcorp

Kinross Gold

Newmont Mining

