Global Face Shield Markets, 2020-2027: Increasing Cases of COVID-19 Increasing Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Shield - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Face Shield Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period

Increasing cases of COVID-19 cases and increasing demand from key end-user industries such as manufacturing and construction are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, shortage of face shields during COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the market growth.

A face shield is a product of personal protective equipment helps to cover the wearer's complete face or half from risks such as flying objects and road debris, chemical splashes or potentially infectious materials (in medical and laboratory environments).

Based on the type, the full face shield segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid increase in the coronavirus which is spreading easily and heavily. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about worker safety and the presence of prominent manufacturing companies in countries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Face Shield Market include



Univet

SWISS ONE SAFETY SA

PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH

Ho Cheng Enterprise

PETZLSECURITE

MEDOP SA

Magid Glove & Safety

JSP

Hobart

DOU YEE

Cigweld

Bei Bei Safety

3M Co.

Co. Productos Climax.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Face Shield Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Half Face Shield

5.3 Full Face Shield



6 Global Face Shield Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sports Protective

6.3 Diving

6.4 Breathing



7 Global Face Shield Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



