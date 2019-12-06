Global Facial Injectables Market Forecast to 2025: Upsurge in Medical Tourism / Increase in the Demand for Combination Treatments / Increase in Healthcare Spending

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Injectables Market By Product Type, By End-user, By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global facial injectables market will grow at a CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period 2019-2025

Facial injectables refer to the aesthetic treatment of the skin that results in a more youthful look. There are a variety of aesthetic procedures performed, including those used to treat skin conditions (deep lines & wrinkles), change the contours of jaw or lips, scars & depressions in the skin resulting from acne, congenital or injury imperfections, etc. Dermal fillers and Botox are the top-leading products used to treat these skin conditions. Dermal fillers offer treatment to face, neck, and hands, thereby resulting in a smooth, fuller, and more youthful look. Dermal fillers are increasingly being adopted due to immediate positive results, which have become popular globally.

There are temporary fillers that are absorbed by the body and are classified into collagen-based fillers, hyaluronic acid-based fillers, calcium hydroxylapatite, and poly-L-lactic acid. These have provisional results and are used every 4-6 months. Permanent fillers are made of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), which are not absorbed by the body. ArteFill is among the most common brand used as permanent fillers.

An increase in beauty consciousness, growing awareness about facial injections, increasing demand for non-surgical & minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, and anticipated launch of new products are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is also witnessing few emerging trends, including increase in demand for combination treatments, rise in medical tourism, and increasing disposable income, which will drive the market at a significant pace during the forecast period. The facial injectables market in Brazil, India, China, and Russia is also expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the adoption of cosmetic procedures in these countries is high.

Most of the vendors are focusing on evidence-based clinical results for the development and advancement of the product. The advancements in technology, the emergence of innovative products with the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the demand for facial injectables for the treatment of various skin conditions are driving the market growth.

The market is fuelled by innovation and new technological techniques & procedures. The presence of large, small, and local vendors in the market has led to high competition among them. The global facial injectables market is dominated by Allergan, Galderma, Merz Pharma, and Ipsen. These vendors are consistently increasing their footprint in the market; regional vendors are finding it more difficult to compete with larger players, especially on quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. Further, they are expanding their inorganic growth by acquiring regional or local players.

The market players compete on various factors: price, availability, brand, and variety. Price is set to become a major base for competition among players specializing in certain products to gain an edge in the market. The companies with better-skilled workforce and financial resources are able to manufacture products that may render competitors merchandise non-competitive even before they are launched. This makes it difficult for the latter to recover R&D and commercialization costs. As a result, vendors must develop new products and stay abreast of emerging market trends that influence their product lines.

In 2018, dermatology centers gained the highest share in the facial injectables market with a large volume of cosmetic treatments globally.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global facial injectables market in 2018. In North America, the US and Canada are the leading countries with the newest advancements and comprehensive options in choosing aesthetic/cosmetic treatments. Europe is the second leading region.

The market in Europe was largely driven by advancements in aesthetic techniques and growing cosmetic trends. An increase in the aging population, high adoption of advanced products, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving the market. The leading European countries are Germany, France, UK, and Italy.

The APAC region is expected to grow faster due to the increased adoption of dermal fillers. The growing number of facial aesthetic clinics offer immense opportunities for the market growth. HA dermal filler treatments, in particular, are gaining popularity in the fast-growing network of spas and beauty clinics in APAC. India and China are estimated to be the fastest-growing countries in this region. Dermal fillers are likely to show strong potential as consumers are moving toward using non-invasive and low-cost anti-aging aesthetic treatments.

Competitive Analysis





The competition among leading vendors is due to the availability of a wide range of facial injectables with different brand names in the market. This provides an opportunity for healthcare consumers to choose products based on brand, price, features, model, and discount. Most of the vendors are focusing on delivering bundling product models for increasing their sales and having a larger market share in terms of revenue.

Many vendors have established their market presence globally and focus strongly on marketing and selling their products by competing with small and regional vendors. Therefore, the competition among the vendors is expected to hinder the market growth, yet the market will have more products developed and launched in the market. Most of the vendors are primarily focusing on R&D to offer fast technological progress. Manufacturers, including major and mid-sized companies, in the facial injectables market are competing with newer products, advanced features, quality, safety, and efficacy.

The competition is growing among the healthcare service providers - hospitals, dermatology centers, and physician's offices where the customer groups are being consolidated for purchasing products. Diversified product portfolio companies, large volume product buyers (hospitals), and primary competitors (single product manufacturers) have strong market positions in certain segments and regions due to their wide range of products and services they offer. New competitors, especially from Asia, are also taking the competition to a new high with quality, safety, and efficacy of the product over the past few years.

