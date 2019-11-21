Global Facility Management (FM) Market Anticipated to Reach $74.4 Billion by 2024, Rising at a CAGR of 11%
Nov 21, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facility Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global facility management market size reached a value of US$ 39.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global facility management market is projected to reach a value of US$ 74.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.
The emerging trend of digitalization, along with the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based software, currently represent the key factors driving the growth of the market. The utilization of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing and augmented reality (AR) for managing a building, have enabled managers to reduce their dependency on human resources and improve their operational efficiencies.
Furthermore, the emergence of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. IFM enhances productivity by simplifying repetitive operations and combining all office-related functions under a single management team. FM services are also utilized to conveniently manage home-based, on-the-go, after-hours and employees, as well as the outsourced services, while ensuring the availability of all necessary tools required for maximum productivity.
Apart from this, these solutions are used to create a safe working environment, reduce energy costs and asset tracking. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting infrastructural automation, coupled with the increasing adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment model, is projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being IBM, Oracle, Trimble, CA Technologies, SAP, Archibus, Accruent, Maintenance Connection, MCS Solutions, Planon, Ioffice, Jadetrack, Metricstream, Emaint, Facilities Management Express, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global facility management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global facility management industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global facility management industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global facility management industry?
- What is the structure of the global facility management industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global facility management industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Facility Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Solution
5.4 Market Breakup by Service
5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Organization Size
5.7 Market Breakup by Vertical
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Integrated Workplace Management System
6.2 Facility Operations and Security Management
6.3 Building Information Modeling
6.4 Facility Property Management
6.5 Facility Environment Management
7 Market Breakup by Service
7.1 Deployment and Integration
7.2 Auditing and Quality Assessment
7.3 Support and Maintenance
7.4 Consulting
7.5 Service Level Agreement Management
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 On-Premises
8.2 Cloud
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Small and Medium Size Enterprises
9.2 Large Enterprises
10 Market Breakup by Vertical
10.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2 IT and Telecom
10.3 Government and Public Administration
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Education
10.6 Retail
10.7 Energy and Utilities
10.8 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 IBM
15.3.2 Oracle
15.3.3 Trimble
15.3.4 CA Technologies
15.3.5 SAP
15.3.6 Archibus
15.3.7 Accruent
15.3.8 Maintenance Connection
15.3.9 MCS Solutions
15.3.10 Planon
15.3.11 Ioffice
15.3.12 Jadetrack
15.3.13 Metricstream
15.3.14 Emaint
15.3.15 Facilities Management Express
