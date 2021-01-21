Global Facility Management Market Report 2020-2025: Short-term, Medium-term & Long-term Opportunities Post COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Facility Management Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Facility Management (FM) market is going through a major transformation driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and create new service offerings. In many parts of the world, FM services are commoditising and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.



The future of FM is technology-enabled and Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) will accelerate the use of digital technology. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for both service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the global FM market will see a significant drop in revenues in 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19. The market will return to growth in 2021 but will not retrace back to the 2019 levels until early 2022.



To recover and grow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies will need to segment growth opportunities into the Respond (short-term), Reset (mid-term) and Rebound (long-term) phases. This visionary study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid- and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic.



This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2025 (benchmarked against pre-COVID forecasts) and analyses the future of competition, customer segments, service integration strategies, competitive trends, the impact of technology, the future of the workplace, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).



In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find; therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The market will continue to move quickly towards service integration, and sophisticated advisory services focus on business productivity and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity will continue apace. This shift from cost focus to total client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin the key transformations in the FM market in the next 6 years.



Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on the digitalisation of buildings, workplace optimisation, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. There will be an increased need to focus on organisational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global FM Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

Global FM Market in Numbers

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Growth Outlook

Respond, Reset, and Rebound from COVID-19

Top Growth Opportunities in FM

Top Predictions for the Global FM Market

Key Conclusions

3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis Pre-COVID-19 for the Global FM Market

Summary of Global Pre-COVID-19 Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Future FM Trends

Pre-COVID Revenue Forecast - Global FM Market

Pre-COVID Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Key Competitors in the Global FM Market

Global FM Market Roadmap

Top Transformational Trends in FM

5. Macroeconomic Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions and Countries

Impact on Key Industries

10 Actions a CEO's Growth Team Should Take Now

6. COVID-19 Trends, Disruptions, and Opportunities in FM

COVID-19 - Areas of Impact on the Global FM Market

COVID-19 - Challenges to be Overcome

COVID-19 - Disruption to the Global FM Market

COVID-19 - Main Areas of Impact

COVID-19 - Impacts and Risks by Service Type

COVID-19 - Impacts and Risks by Customer Segment

Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities

Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities

Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis Post-COVID-19 for the Global FM Market

Summary of Global Post-COVID-19 Growth Outlook

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers for the Global FM Market

Growth Restraints for the Global FM Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts

Post-COVID Revenue Forecast - Global FM Market

Post-COVID Revenue Forecast - by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

The Global FM Market Universe

The Global FM Market by Customer Segment

The Global FM Market by Service Type

Revenue Forecast - North America

Revenue Forecast - Europe

Revenue Forecast - Asia

Revenue Forecast - Rest-of-World

6. Companies to Action

Competitive Outlook for FM

FM Service Provider Landscape

Competitive Environment

Competitor Growth Analysis

Strategic Focus of FM Suppliers

Competitive Convergence

Partnering and Collaborating - The Start-Up and Emerging Companies Ecosystem

Companies to Action

7. Growth Opportunities: Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce

Growth Opportunity 2: PPE for Workers

Growth Opportunity 3: Back to Work (Re-entry)

Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors

Growth Opportunity 5: Switching On

8. Growth Opportunities: Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Organisational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy & Safe Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services

9. Growth Opportunities: Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimisation & WCM

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Technical (Hard) Services

Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration

10. Appendix

