Global Factoring Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.28% - Key Vendors are BNP Paribas, Deutsche Factoring Bank, Eurobank, HSBC Group & Mizuho Financial Group

The global factoring market to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Factoring Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Factoring is a service of financial nature involving the conversion of credit bill into cash. It is a process or mechanism by which a company generates finance against its receivables. Factoring is asset-based financing in which the factor gives credit by looking at the creditworthiness of the borrower.

One trend in the market is advent of blockchain in factoring services. Governments of various countries are investing heavily in blockchain technology, due to the steady growth of value and acceptance in the mainstream payment method. Our analysts report that this technology has the capability to modify the functioning of exchanges such as the stock market, patent awarding, and factoring.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for alternative source of financing for MSMEs. MSMEs depend extensively on financing to expand their business, develop new products, and invest in improved inventory management systems and production facilities. Factoring businesses offer working capital loans that mitigate credit risks, by providing loans without start-up fees or termination fees.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of stringent regulatory framework for debt recovery mechanism in developing countries. The factoring market faces challenges due to weak tax and legal and regulatory barriers. In developing countries, weak infrastructure also creates more stalemates for the collection of receivables.

Key vendors

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Factoring Bank

Eurobank

HSBC Group

Mizuho Financial Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF FACTORING



Comparison by type of factoring

Domestic factoring

International factoring

Market opportunity by type of factoring

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of blockchain in factoring services

Growing awareness about supply chain financing, including factoring

Growing adoption of digital platforms for factoring

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8xhzx3/global_factoring?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-factoring-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-13-28---key-vendors-are-bnp-paribas-deutsche-factoring-bank-eurobank-hsbc-group--mizuho-financial-group-300646946.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

