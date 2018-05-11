Global Factoring Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.28% - Key Vendors are BNP Paribas, Deutsche Factoring Bank, Eurobank, HSBC Group & Mizuho Financial Group

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Factoring Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global factoring market to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Factoring Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Factoring is a service of financial nature involving the conversion of credit bill into cash. It is a process or mechanism by which a company generates finance against its receivables. Factoring is asset-based financing in which the factor gives credit by looking at the creditworthiness of the borrower.
One trend in the market is advent of blockchain in factoring services. Governments of various countries are investing heavily in blockchain technology, due to the steady growth of value and acceptance in the mainstream payment method. Our analysts report that this technology has the capability to modify the functioning of exchanges such as the stock market, patent awarding, and factoring.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for alternative source of financing for MSMEs. MSMEs depend extensively on financing to expand their business, develop new products, and invest in improved inventory management systems and production facilities. Factoring businesses offer working capital loans that mitigate credit risks, by providing loans without start-up fees or termination fees.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of stringent regulatory framework for debt recovery mechanism in developing countries. The factoring market faces challenges due to weak tax and legal and regulatory barriers. In developing countries, weak infrastructure also creates more stalemates for the collection of receivables.
Key vendors
- BNP Paribas
- Deutsche Factoring Bank
- Eurobank
- HSBC Group
- Mizuho Financial Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF FACTORING
- Comparison by type of factoring
- Domestic factoring
- International factoring
- Market opportunity by type of factoring
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of blockchain in factoring services
- Growing awareness about supply chain financing, including factoring
- Growing adoption of digital platforms for factoring
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8xhzx3/global_factoring?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-factoring-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-13-28---key-vendors-are-bnp-paribas-deutsche-factoring-bank-eurobank-hsbc-group--mizuho-financial-group-300646946.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article