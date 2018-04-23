Global Failure Analysis Market Report 2018-2023: Rising Investments in R&D Activities Along With the Falling Prices of Sensors is Driving Demand

The global failure analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach a market size of US$9.315 billion by 2023, increasing from US$6.277 billion in 2017.



Rising investments in R&D activities along with the falling prices of sensors is raising the demand for failure analysis equipment in the semiconductor industry. Growing demand for automated material handling is further driving the demand for failure analysis equipment. The burgeoning global food and beverage industry will show a high market growth of failure analysis equipment owing to the rising concerns over product testing and quality check procedures. Moreover, the consumer electronics industry will foresee a growth due to the increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. and will aid in the development of the failure analysis market.



Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the global failure analysis market due to the growth of semiconductor technologies in these countries. However, factors such as high costs of failure analysis equipment will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Presto Engineering Inc, IBM Services, Rood Microtec, EAG Inc, and MASER Engineering B.V.



Report Scope



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments.

Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Failure Analysis Market Forecast by Technology

5.1. Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

5.2. Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)

5.3. Broad Beam Ion Milling

5.4. Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDS/EDX)

5.5. Others



6. Failure Analysis Market Forecast by Equipment

6.1. Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

6.2. Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

6.3. Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

6.4. Dual Beam Systems



7. Failure Analysis Market Forecast by Industry Vertical

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Oil and Gas

7.3. Defense

7.4. Construction

7.5. Manufacturing

7.6. Others



8. Failure Analysis Market Forecast by Geography

8.1. Americas

8.1.1. United States

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Brazil

8.1.4. Others

8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

8.2.1. United Kingdom

8.2.2. Germany

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Netherlands

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Australia

8.3.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Recent Deals and Investment

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Rood Microtec

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Products and Services

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2. Neugen

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Products and Services

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.3. NanoScope Services Ltd.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Products and Services

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.4. EAG Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Products and Services

10.4.4. Recent Developments

10.5. CoreTest Technologies

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financials

10.5.3. Products and Services

10.5.4. Recent Developments

10.6. MASER Engineering B.V.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financials

10.6.3. Products and Services

10.6.4. Recent Developments

10.7. Aptasic SA

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financials

10.7.3. Products and Services

10.7.4. Recent Developments

10.8. FORCE Technology

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financials

10.8.3. Products and Services

10.8.4. Recent Developments

10.9. IBM Services

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financials

10.9.3. Products and Services

10.9.4. Recent Developments

10.10. Presto Engineering, Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financials

10.10.3. Products and Services

10.10.4. Recent Developments



