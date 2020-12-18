Global Farber's Disease Epidemiology Insight to 2030: An Overview of the Risks & Trends - Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

This 'Farber's disease- Epidemiology Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Farber's disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Farber's disease: Epidemiology



The Farber's disease epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Farber's disease epidemiology segmented as the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Farber's disease, gender-specific cases of Farber's disease, and type-specific cases of Farber's disease. The report includes the Prevalent scenario of Farber's disease symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-wise Farber's disease Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Farber's disease epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total prevalent population of Farber's disease in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 86 cases in 2017.



As per the estimates, in 2017, the United States had the highest prevalent population of Farber's disease. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Farber's disease with 8 cases, followed by France in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population in 2017.



Scope of the Report

Farber's disease report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns

Farber's disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Farber's disease in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, and Japan )

, , , , UK, and ) The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Farber's disease in seven major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK), and Japan

, EU5 ( , , , , UK), and The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Farber's disease

The report provides the segmentation of the Farber's disease epidemiology by Prevalent Cases of Farber's disease in the 7MM

The report provides the segmentation of the Farber's disease epidemiology by Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Farber's disease in the 7MM

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Farber's disease epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of Farber's disease

Type-specific Prevalence of Farber's disease

Gender-specific Prevalence of Farber's disease

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Farber Disease: Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

2.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Farber Disease in 2017

2.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Farber Disease in 2030



3. Organizations



4. Executive Summary



5. Disease Overview: Farber Disease

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Classification

5.3. Signs and Symptoms

5.4. Clinical manifestations

5.5. Pathophysiology

5.6. Diagnosis

5.6.1. Differential Diagnosis



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Farber Disease in 7MM



7. 7MM Epidemiology of Farber Disease

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale



8. Bibliography



9. Appendix



