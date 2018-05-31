Global Fecal Occult Testing Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for POC Testing

The Global Fecal Occult Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022



Global fecal occult testing market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in the number of older people. This rise has resulted in an increased expenditure on healthcare for health checkups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. These factors have boost the demand for fecal occult techniques.



One trend affecting this market is the increasing demand for POC testing. The demand for POC testing is increasing as it needs leaner processes and fewer steps to produce the result and eliminates processing and aliquoting as well as the need to transport the specimen to the core laboratory and communicate results to the clinical staff.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of trained professionals. The responsibility of employees in charge of fecal occult testing is vital as even a minor mistake in handling may lead to errors that can be fatal and very costly.



Key vendors

Abbott

Danaher

EIKEN CHEMICAL

Epigenomics

Quidel

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Physicians' office laboratories - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for POC testing

Emergence of direct-to-consumer laboratory testing

Online marketing of fecal occult immunological test devices

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

