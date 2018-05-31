Global Fecal Occult Testing Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for POC Testing

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Fecal Occult Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fecal Occult Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022
Global fecal occult testing market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in the number of older people. This rise has resulted in an increased expenditure on healthcare for health checkups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. These factors have boost the demand for fecal occult techniques.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing demand for POC testing. The demand for POC testing is increasing as it needs leaner processes and fewer steps to produce the result and eliminates processing and aliquoting as well as the need to transport the specimen to the core laboratory and communicate results to the clinical staff.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of trained professionals. The responsibility of employees in charge of fecal occult testing is vital as even a minor mistake in handling may lead to errors that can be fatal and very costly.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Danaher
- EIKEN CHEMICAL
- Epigenomics
- Quidel
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Physicians' office laboratories - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for POC testing
- Emergence of direct-to-consumer laboratory testing
- Online marketing of fecal occult immunological test devices
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott
- Danaher
- EIKEN CHEMICAL
- Epigenomics
- Quidel
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8hbslv/global_fecal?w=5
