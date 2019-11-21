Global Feed Additives Industry Study, 2019 to 2024 - Trends & Forecasts by Source, Product Type, Livestock, Form & Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed additives market was worth US$ 33.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024 and reach US$ 44.5 billion by 2024.

The global market for feed additives is currently exhibiting strong growth. A key factor driving this growth is the continuous rise in the global population. From around 7.6 Billion in 2018, we expect the global population to reach 8.6 Billion by 2030. This is expected to drive the global food demand, creating a positive impact on the feed additives market.

Moreover, catalysed by rising incomes, changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness; there has been a shift in dietary habits with consumers decreasing the amount of carbohydrates and increasing the protein content in their diets. This has catalysed the global demand of meat, seafood, milk and eggs.

Some of the other factors that are driving the feed additives market include industrialisation of meat production, rising focus on livestock disease prevention, increasing concerns on the quality of livestock products, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cargill, ADM, Dowdupont, Evonik, BASF, DSM, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Invivo, Nutreco, Kemin, Adisseo, Alltech, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global feed additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global feed additives industry?

What is the breakup of the global feed additives market on the basis of source?

What is the breakup of the global feed additives market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global feed additives market on the basis of livestock?

What is the breakup of the global feed additives market on the basis of form?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global feed additives market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global feed additives market?

What is the structure of the global feed additives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global feed additives market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Feed Additives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup By Source

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Livestock

5.6 Market Breakup by Form

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Synthetic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Natural

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Amino Acids

7.2 Phosphates

7.3 Vitamins

7.4 Acidifiers

7.5 Carotenoids

7.6 Enzymes

7.7 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

7.8 Flavors and Sweeteners

7.9 Antibiotics

7.10 Minerals

7.11 Antioxidants

7.12 Non-Protein Nitrogen

7.13 Preservatives

7.14 Phytogenics

7.15 Probiotics



8 Market Breakup by Livestock

8.1 Ruminants

8.2 Poultry

8.3 Swine

8.4 Aquatic Animal

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Form

9.1 Dry

9.2 Liquid



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Cargil

15.3.2 ADM

15.3.3 DowDuPont

15.3.4 Evonik

15.3.5 BASF

15.3.6 DSM

15.3.7 Solvay

15.3.8 Ajinomoto

15.3.9 Novozymes

15.3.10 Chr. Hansen

15.3.11 Invivo

15.3.12 Nutreco

15.3.13 Kemin

15.3.14 Adisseo

15.3.15 Alltech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imiyo0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

