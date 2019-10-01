Global Feed Enzymes Market to 2024 by Type, Livestock, Regional Markets and Major Players
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Enzymes: Top Eleven Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes analysis of the feed enzymes market based on type, livestock, regional markets and major players.
This report analyzes global market trends using data from 2018 as the base year and estimated demand is provided for 2019. Forecasted demand is provided through 2024, with a projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the period 2019 to 2024. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches are used for market sizing. Product portfolios, annual reports, product launches, press releases and any other relevant information concerning the key players are reviewed. Other key sources include recent trade data, internet sources, technical writing and statistical data collected from trade associations, government websites and agencies.
The report focuses on 10 companies in the animal feed enzymes market, with remarks on the key areas of this industry. The report explores the structure of the animal feed enzymes market, notes strategic alliances and acquisitions of key players, identifies key products and discusses their patent history and market impact.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global feed enzymes market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Detailed profiles the top 11 companies of the feed enzymes industry and evaluation of underlying technologies driving the industry's growth
- Highlights of the top 11 companies, their main business segments, details of products, financial performance, segmental and regional financial performance
- Knowledge about technology advancements, geographical presence, history, awards & recognitions and developments & strategies of these top 11 companies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Analysis of Market Growth Areas
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Advantages of Enzymes
- History
- Insights on Present Trends and Future Opportunities
- Enzymes in Feed Formulation
- Requirements for Enzymes Used in Feed
- Regulations
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown
- Market Analysis
- Segmental Analysis: by Type
- Segmental Analysis: by Livestock
- Regional Outlook
Chapter 5 Company Landscape
- Industry Overview
- Other Key Manufacturers
- Strategy Analysis
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Adisseo
- Alltech
- Associated British Foods Plc
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Dowdupont Inc.
- Jubilant Life Sciences
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Novus International Inc.
- Royal DSM
Chapter 7 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6hsmn
