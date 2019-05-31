Global Feldspar Market Insights & Projections to 2024 - Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promotes Growth in Feldspar Consumption
May 31, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feldspar - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Glass
- Ceramics
- Fillers
- Others
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Covia Holdings Corporation (USA)
- Eczacibasi Esan (Turkey)
- El Waha Mining & Fertilizers (Egypt)
- Gimpex Ltd. (India)
- Gottfried Feldspat GmbH (Germany)
- I-Minerals Inc. (Canada)
- Imerys Minerals Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Incusa Industrias Del Cuarzo, S.A (Spain)
- Kaltun Madencilik A.S. (Turkey)
- LB MINERALS, s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- LKAB Minerals AB (Sweden)
- Manek Minerals (India)
- Matel Hammadde Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)
- Micronized Group (South Africa)
- Minerali Industriali S.r.l. (Italy)
- Pacer Minerals, LLC (USA)
- Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany)
- SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium)
- Sibelco Nordic A/S (Norway)
- The Quartz Corporation (France)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Feldspar: Most Abundant Mineral with Multiple Properties and Manifold Uses
Myriad End-use Applications of Feldspar Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Feldspar Types and Applications
Global Market Outlook
Europe Dominates Feldspar Consumption, While Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth
Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promote Growth in Feldspar Consumption
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Glass from Various End-use Application Segments Propel Consumption of Feldspar
Flat Glass Products: Laminated and Tempered Glass Markets Hold Promise
Healthy Recovery in the Construction Industry Bodes Well for Glass Production and Consumption
Increasing Usage of Glass in Building Construction
Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Windows
Increasing Demand for Glass Containers Offer Growth Opportunities
Growth in Ceramics Market Drives Demand for Feldspar
Potash Feldspar: Most Preferred Feldspar Type in Ceramics and Glass Industries
Feldspar's Ice-Nucleating Abilities Benefit Atmospheric Science
Feldspar Becomes Second Choice in Some Fillers and Extender Applications
Abrasives and Electrodes: Niche End-Use Markets for Feldspar
4. PRODUCTION AND RESERVES
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Feldspar: A Common Silicate
General Chemical Formula
Na-Feldspars: Widely Used
Physical Properties
Grades
Glass Grade
Ceramic Body Grade
Glaze Grade
Types
Potassium Feldspar Group
Plagioclase Feldspar Group
Other Feldspars
Rare Feldspars
Characteristics of Major Feldspar Minerals
Albite (Moonstone)
Oligoclase Feldspar
Anorthite
Microcline
Orthoclase
History
Feldspars as Gemstones
Principal Stones in Feldspar Group
Labradorite
Moonstone
Sunstone
Amazonite
Orthoclase
Occurrence
Ores and Production Process
Places of Origin
Milled Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite
Feldspar's Substitute Products
Nepheline Syenite
Product Description
Processed Glass - A Probable Substitute
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 36)
- The United States (2)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (16)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3skn5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
