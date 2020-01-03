Global Fenpropimorph Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2008-2012
Jan 03, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fenpropimorph Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2008-2012" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sub prime crisis partially struck the consumption of food from the commercial spaces exhibiting marginal decline in the price of grains and other cash crops during 2008 to 2012. The most effected countries through the crisis were developed countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy and France.
Since, the Latin American countries were dependent on the exports to North American economies such as Canada and the US, they sustained marginal impact of the crisis. The decline in the agro exports hindered the growth of agriculture production in the region translating to declined fungicide application and supplementary industries such as fenpropimorph market.
However, growth in South East Asian and South Asian countries propelled the global fenpropimorph market during the aforementioned historic years due to the constant growth in demand.
The global fenpropimorph market marked a revenue of USD 164.4 Million in 2008 which has expanded to USD 178.2 Million in 2012, marking a CAGR of 2% between 2008 and 2012.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Market and Product Definition
- Research Objective
2. Global Market Dynamics - Fenpropimorph Market
3. Regional Market Dynamics - Fenpropimorph Market
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
4. Panama Market Dynamics - Fenpropimorph Market
- Panama Fenpropimorph Industry -Market Size and Imports
- Outlook of the Market in Bocas Del Toro
5. Pesticide List, by Category
6. Competitive Landscape
- Major Players in Fenpropimorph Market
- Company Profile - Chiquita Brands International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjtwla
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article