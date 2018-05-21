Global Fermentation Chemicals Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 with Profiles of 72 Companies Including Many Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fermentation Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Alcohols

Enzymes

Organic Acids

Others

The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AB Enzymes GmbH ( Germany )

) Adisseo France S.A.S ( France )

) Ajinomoto Company, Inc. ( Japan )

) Amano Enzyme Inc. ( Japan )

) Amino GmbH ( Germany )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Cargill, Inc. ( USA )

) Chr. Hansen A/S ( Denmark )

) Corbion NV ( Netherlands )

) DowDuPont Inc. ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) Jungbunzlauer AG ( Switzerland )

) Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Lonza Group AG ( Switzerland )

) MGP Ingredients, Inc. ( USA )

) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Roquette Freres SA ( France )

) Royal DSM ( The Netherlands )

) Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET ANALYSIS

Fermentation Chemicals

An Overview

Market Outlook

Developed Markets Lead Demand, While Developing Markets Drive Growth

China

The Exploding Fermentation Chemicals Market

Alcohols Hold the Sway with High Adoption

Industrial Applications Remain the in the Lead

Industry Structure



2. MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS

Natural Products Rapidly Replacing Synthetic Products

Reviving Global Economy to Stimulate Market Demand

Sophisticated Lifestyle Elevate Alcohol Consumption, Growth Factor for Fermentation Chemicals

The Rise of Ethanol

Aging Population Spurs Demand for Food and Beverage Enzymes

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Prospects

Spiraling Healthcare Costs Drives Demand for Food Enzymes

Increasing Applications of Carotenoids Spur Demand for Fermentation Chemicals

Growing Demand from Personal Care and Cosmetics Products

Fish Food Spurs Demand for Astaxanthin, a Fermentation Chemical

Lactic Acid Derivatives Gain Traction in Booming Green Solvents Market

Lactic Acid

Industrial Applications Trigger Demand

Growth in Biodegradable Polymers Lead to Higher Demand for Lactic Acid

Food & Beverage: A Major Consumer of Lactic Acid

Succinic Acid: A Promising Fermentation Chemical

Industrial-Scale Succinic Acid Production

A Peek into Current Practices

Citric Acid

Driven by Chinese Demand

Biofuels Sector to See More Light

Yeast Market Going Strong

An Advantage for Fermentation Chemical Market

3 Printed Yeast Holds Potential for Transformative Change in Alcohol Fermentation

Popularity of Functional Bakery Products Encourages Baker's Yeast Fermentation

Growing Popularity of Natural Ingredients in Processed Foods Drives Demand

Surging Popularity of Probiotic Functional Foods

A Strong Case for Yeast Fermentation Demand Growth

Enzymes Replace Various Harsh and Abrasive Chemicals

Biotech Company to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fermentation Chemicals Breaks Ground

Deinococci Bacteria for Production of Industrial Chemicals

New Study Focuses on Molecular Biosensor to Control Cell Evolution during Commercial Fermentation



3. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS

Cosmetics and Personal Care Applications

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverages

Enzymes

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Amino Acids

Usage of Lysine

Animal Feed

Detergents

Other Application Areas

Ethanol in Gasoline

Pulp & Paper

Textile



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competition in the Enzymes Market

Competitive Landscape in Lactic Acid Market

Competitive Scenario in Amino Acids Domain

M&A Activity to Spur Growth

Significance of Research Activities in Amino Acids Market

Methionine Market

Oligopolistic in Nature



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fermentation

Definition Simplified

Fermentation Process

Involvement of Cells in Fermentation Process

Benefits of Fermentation

Mixed and Multiple Fermentations

Fermenting Agents

Focus on Select Fermentation Chemicals

Antibiotics

Alcohol

Ethanol

Enzymes

Fermented Enzymes

Applications of Enzymes in Various End-Use Industries

Types of Enzymes Used in Key End-use Applications

Application Areas of Industrial Proteases

Overview of Select Enzymes

Amylase

Pectinase

Chymosin

Fermented Organic Acids

Fermented Amino Acids

Different Amino Acids and their Biological Functions

Fermentation Method (Microbial Process)

Fermented Citric Acid

Production Process

Applications

Fermented Lactic Acid

Production Process

Fermented Vitamins

Xanthan Gum

Production Process



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Novozymes Launches New Yeast Platform for Ethanol Production

AB Biotek Signs Distribution Deal with BSG and Pacific Coast

DuPont Introduces Optimash AD-300 Enzyme for Biogas

Novozymes Rolls Out New Enzymes for Ethanol Production

Leaf

Lesaffre Launches ER-Xpress Bioengineered Yeast

Wacker Biosolutions Acquires Fermentation Plant from ADL

ICIG Acquires Sandoz Industrial Products



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 80)

The United States (27)

(27) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (30)

(30) France (8)

(8)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)



