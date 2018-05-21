Global Fermentation Chemicals Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 with Profiles of 72 Companies Including Many Key Players

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fermentation Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fermentation Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Alcohols
- Enzymes
- Organic Acids
- Others
The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany)
- Adisseo France S.A.S (France)
- Ajinomoto Company, Inc. (Japan)
- Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)
- Amino GmbH (Germany)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Cargill, Inc. (USA)
- Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)
- Corbion NV (Netherlands)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Jungbunzlauer AG (Switzerland)
- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (USA)
- Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
- Roquette Freres SA (France)
- Royal DSM (The Netherlands)
- Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET ANALYSIS
Fermentation Chemicals
An Overview
Market Outlook
Developed Markets Lead Demand, While Developing Markets Drive Growth
China
The Exploding Fermentation Chemicals Market
Alcohols Hold the Sway with High Adoption
Industrial Applications Remain the in the Lead
Industry Structure
2. MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS
Natural Products Rapidly Replacing Synthetic Products
Reviving Global Economy to Stimulate Market Demand
Sophisticated Lifestyle Elevate Alcohol Consumption, Growth Factor for Fermentation Chemicals
The Rise of Ethanol
Aging Population Spurs Demand for Food and Beverage Enzymes
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Prospects
Spiraling Healthcare Costs Drives Demand for Food Enzymes
Increasing Applications of Carotenoids Spur Demand for Fermentation Chemicals
Growing Demand from Personal Care and Cosmetics Products
Fish Food Spurs Demand for Astaxanthin, a Fermentation Chemical
Lactic Acid Derivatives Gain Traction in Booming Green Solvents Market
Lactic Acid
Industrial Applications Trigger Demand
Growth in Biodegradable Polymers Lead to Higher Demand for Lactic Acid
Food & Beverage: A Major Consumer of Lactic Acid
Succinic Acid: A Promising Fermentation Chemical
Industrial-Scale Succinic Acid Production
A Peek into Current Practices
Citric Acid
Driven by Chinese Demand
Biofuels Sector to See More Light
Yeast Market Going Strong
An Advantage for Fermentation Chemical Market
3 Printed Yeast Holds Potential for Transformative Change in Alcohol Fermentation
Popularity of Functional Bakery Products Encourages Baker's Yeast Fermentation
Growing Popularity of Natural Ingredients in Processed Foods Drives Demand
Surging Popularity of Probiotic Functional Foods
A Strong Case for Yeast Fermentation Demand Growth
Enzymes Replace Various Harsh and Abrasive Chemicals
Biotech Company to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fermentation Chemicals Breaks Ground
Deinococci Bacteria for Production of Industrial Chemicals
New Study Focuses on Molecular Biosensor to Control Cell Evolution during Commercial Fermentation
3. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS
Cosmetics and Personal Care Applications
Chemical Industry
Food & Beverages
Enzymes
Citric Acid
Lactic Acid
Amino Acids
Usage of Lysine
Animal Feed
Detergents
Other Application Areas
Ethanol in Gasoline
Pulp & Paper
Textile
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competition in the Enzymes Market
Competitive Landscape in Lactic Acid Market
Competitive Scenario in Amino Acids Domain
M&A Activity to Spur Growth
Significance of Research Activities in Amino Acids Market
Methionine Market
Oligopolistic in Nature
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fermentation
Definition Simplified
Fermentation Process
Involvement of Cells in Fermentation Process
Benefits of Fermentation
Mixed and Multiple Fermentations
Fermenting Agents
Focus on Select Fermentation Chemicals
Antibiotics
Alcohol
Ethanol
Enzymes
Fermented Enzymes
Applications of Enzymes in Various End-Use Industries
Types of Enzymes Used in Key End-use Applications
Application Areas of Industrial Proteases
Overview of Select Enzymes
Amylase
Pectinase
Chymosin
Fermented Organic Acids
Fermented Amino Acids
Different Amino Acids and their Biological Functions
Fermentation Method (Microbial Process)
Fermented Citric Acid
Production Process
Applications
Fermented Lactic Acid
Production Process
Fermented Vitamins
Xanthan Gum
Production Process
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Novozymes Launches New Yeast Platform for Ethanol Production
AB Biotek Signs Distribution Deal with BSG and Pacific Coast
DuPont Introduces Optimash AD-300 Enzyme for Biogas
Novozymes Rolls Out New Enzymes for Ethanol Production
Leaf
Lesaffre Launches ER-Xpress Bioengineered Yeast
Wacker Biosolutions Acquires Fermentation Plant from ADL
ICIG Acquires Sandoz Industrial Products
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 80)
- The United States (27)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (30)
- France (8)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xz4lzq/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fermentation-chemicals-markets-2016-2018--2024-with-profiles-of-72-companies-including-many-key-players-300651907.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article