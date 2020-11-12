Global Fertilizer Markets, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertilizer market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2014-2019



A fertilizer is a chemical mixture that is added into the soil for supplying essential nutrients for the growth of farm crops. Organic and inorganic variants are the most common types of fertilizers available in the market. Organic fertilizers are manufactured using carbon-based agricultural waste, livestock manure, industrial waste and municipal sludge.



On the other hand, inorganic variants are produced using various chemicals and secondary nutrients. They are primarily used to provide specific nutrients that are deficient in the soil and are a rich source of potassium, nitrogen, phosphorus and other nutrients that are crucial for sustainable food production and high crop yield. They also aid in maintaining soil fertility and improving its water retention capacity.



Significant growth in the agriculture sector, along with an increasing requirement for enhancing soil fertility and crop growth, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the widespread adoption of organic farming practices as a means of sustainable development to bridge the substantial demand and supply gap of food products is also providing a boost to the market growth.



Additionally, the development of advanced farming techniques and increasing utilization of bio-fertilizers are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, expanding trade activities of crops and produce, especially with developing nations, are also creating a positive impact on the market.



Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the usage of nano-fertilizers for the maintenance of flat green grounds and fields, coupled with increasing environmental consciousness across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global fertilizer market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fertilizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fertilizer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fertilizer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fertilizer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Chemical Fertilizer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Biofertilizers



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Straight Fertilizers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Nitrogenous Fertilizers

7.1.2.1.1 Urea

7.1.2.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

7.1.2.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate

7.1.2.1.4 Ammonium Sulfate

7.1.2.1.5 Anhydrous Ammonia

7.1.2.1.6 Others

7.1.2.2 Phosphatic Fertilizers

7.1.2.2.1 Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

7.1.2.2.2 Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

7.1.2.2.3 Single Super Phosphate (SSP)

7.1.2.2.4 Triple Super Phosphate (TSP)

7.1.2.2.5 Others

7.1.2.3 Potash Fertilizers

7.1.2.3.1 Muriate of Potash (MoP)

7.1.2.3.2 Sulfate of Potash (SoP)

7.1.2.4 Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizers

7.1.2.4.1 Calcium Fertilizers

7.1.2.4.2 Magnesium Fertilizers

7.1.2.4.3 Sulfur Fertilizers

7.1.2.5 Micronutrient Fertilizers

7.1.2.5.1 Zinc

7.1.2.5.2 Manganese

7.1.2.5.3 Copper

7.1.2.5.4 Iron

7.1.2.5.5 Boron

7.1.2.5.6 Molybdenum

7.1.2.5.7 Others

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Complex Fertilizers



8 Market Breakup by Product Form

8.1 Dry

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Liquid



9 Market Breakup by Crop Type

9.1 Grains and Cereals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

9.3 Fruits and Vegetables

9.4 Flowers and Ornamentals

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



CF Industries

Haifa Group

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Nutrien Limited

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

The Mosaic Company

Uralkali

Yara International.

