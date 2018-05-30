Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Fiber Optic Test Equipment



Fiber optic test equipment is a class of testing equipment used to examine the physical characteristics of fiber optic components, thereby enhancing the overall performance. It includes optical power meters, optical light source meters, optical loss test sets, optical spectrum analyzers, optical remote fiber test systems, optical fault locators, and optical time domain reflectometers.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the fiber optic test equipment market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the fiber optic test equipment.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, fiber optic test equipment 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Anritsu

• EXFO

• Keysight Technologies

• National Instruments

• Viavi Solutions

• Yokogawa Electric



Market driver

• Shift from internal data storage options to cloud computing technology



Market challenge

• Increasing presence of counterfeit players



Market trend

• Use of wireless technologies in healthcare sector



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



