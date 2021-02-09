Global Filling Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis
Feb 09, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filling Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Process (Manual, Semi-Automatic, and Automatic), Product (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid, and Powder), and End-user (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market was valued at US$ 8.87 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10.62 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry is growing at an exponential rate in developed and developing economies owing to the continuous emergence of new players and an increase in the clientele of established players. FMCG industry offers various frequently purchased consumer products such as cosmetics, soap, shaving products, teeth cleaning products, and toiletries., an increase in the number of FMCG product manufacturers across the globe generates substantial demand for packaging and filling technologies, which fuels the growth of the filling equipment market.
A product can be packed in various types of containers such as pouch, bottle, or can, and filling machines utilize different containers based on the product. The demand for small-size food and beverage packs - that are easy to handle and carry - is increasing with changing lifestyles, which eventually propels the need for advanced filling equipment in the manufacturing sector. The filling machine plays a significant role in the assembly line system that decides the flow of entire process and facilitates the rapid filling of products in solid, powder, or liquid form. The machine also maintains the accuracy of weight and volume of a product. Hence, the increasing production of FMCG products is fueling the growth of the filling equipment market.
The food & beverage sector in China is witnessing high growth and attracting several global investors. As per China Brief, the rising awareness about the consumption of healthy food among Chinese population is supporting the growth of filling equipment market in the country. Furthermore, the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) is encouraging restructuring packaging requirements and drug innovation in the country by revising patent regulations and enhancing data protection policies. It is also revamping its drug regulatory system to propel the R& D in the introduction of new treatments. Such initiatives are expected to create opportunities for international and local drug manufacturing companies, which would drive the growth of filling equipment market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Filling Equipment Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacfic
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Filling Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand for Automatic Filling Equipment
5.1.2 Accentuating Demand for FMCG Products
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Cost
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Multiple-Function Machines
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Filling Equipment - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Filling Equipment Market Overview
6.2 Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking
7. Filling Equipment Market Analysis - By Process
7.1 Overview
7.2 Filling Equipment Market, By Process (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Manual
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Manual: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Semi-Automatic
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Semi-Automatic: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Automatic
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Automatic: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Filling Equipment Market Analysis - By Product
8.1 Overview
8.2 Filling Equipment Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Solid
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Solid: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Semi-Solid
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Semi-Solid: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 Liquid
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Liquid: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5.3 Piston
8.5.3.1 Overview
8.5.3.2 Piston: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5.4 Flow Meter
8.5.4.1 Overview
8.5.4.2 Flow Meter: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5.5 Others
8.5.5.1 Overview
8.5.5.2 Others: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.6 Powder
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Powder: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Filling Equipment Market Analysis - By End-user
9.1 Overview
9.2 Filling Equipment Market, By End-user (2019 and 2027)
9.3 Food & Beverage
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Food & Beverage: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Pharmaceutical
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Pharmaceutical: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Cosmetic
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Cosmetic: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Filling Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Filling Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Filling Equipment Market
10.3 Europe: Filling Equipment Market
10.4 APAC: Filling Equipment Market
10.5 MEA: Filling Equipment Market
10.6 SAM: Filling Equipment Market
11. Filling Equipment Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 MEA
11.6 South America
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 New Development
13. Company Profiles
13.1 ACCUTEK PACKAGING EQUIPMENT COMPANIES INC
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 COESIA S.P.A
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 GEA Group AG
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 JBT CORPORATION
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 KHS Group
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Krones AG
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Ronchi Mario S.p.A.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Scholle IPN
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Tetra Laval International S.A.
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 SIDEL GROUP
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
13.11 SHIBUYA CORPORATION
13.11.1 Key Facts
13.11.2 Business Description
13.11.3 Products and Services
13.11.4 Financial Overview
13.11.5 SWOT Analysis
13.11.6 Key Developments
13.12 HANGZHOU ZHONGYA MACHINERY CO., LTD
13.12.1 Key Facts
13.12.2 Business Description
13.12.3 Products and Services
13.12.4 Financial Overview
13.12.5 SWOT Analysis
13.12.6 Key Developments
13.13 Simik Inc
13.13.1 Key Facts
13.13.2 Business Description
13.13.3 Products and Services
13.13.4 Financial Overview
13.13.5 SWOT Analysis
13.13.6 Key Developments
13.14 Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology)
13.14.1 Key Facts
13.14.2 Business Description
13.14.3 Products and Services
13.14.4 Financial Overview
13.14.5 SWOT Analysis
13.14.6 Key Developments
13.15 Pro Mach, Inc.
13.15.1 Key Facts
13.15.2 Business Description
13.15.3 Products and Services
13.15.4 Financial Overview
13.15.5 SWOT Analysis
13.15.6 Key Developments
13.16 Barry-Wehmiller Companies
13.16.1 Key Facts
13.16.2 Business Description
13.16.3 Products and Services
13.16.4 Financial Overview
13.16.5 SWOT Analysis
13.16.6 Key Developments
13.17 Swiss Can Machinery AG
13.17.1 Key Facts
13.17.2 Business Description
13.17.3 Products and Services
13.17.4 Financial Overview
13.17.5 SWOT Analysis
13.17.6 Key Developments
13.18 Serac Group
13.18.1 Key Facts
13.18.2 Business Description
13.18.3 Products and Services
13.18.4 Financial Overview
13.18.5 SWOT Analysis
13.18.6 Key Developments
13.19 Optima Packaging Group Gmbh
13.19.1 Key Facts
13.19.2 Business Description
13.19.3 Products and Services
13.19.4 Financial Overview
13.19.5 SWOT Analysis
13.19.6 Key Developments
13.20 I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.
13.20.1 Key Facts
13.20.2 Business Description
13.20.3 Products and Services
13.20.4 Financial Overview
13.20.5 SWOT Analysis
13.20.6 Key Developments
13.21 CFT S.p.A.
13.21.1 Key Facts
13.21.2 Business Description
13.21.3 Products and Services
13.21.4 Financial Overview
13.21.5 SWOT Analysis
13.21.6 Key Developments
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9pjlb
SOURCE Research and Markets