Global Filling Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filling Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Process (Manual, Semi-Automatic, and Automatic), Product (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid, and Powder), and End-user (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 8.87 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10.62 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry is growing at an exponential rate in developed and developing economies owing to the continuous emergence of new players and an increase in the clientele of established players. FMCG industry offers various frequently purchased consumer products such as cosmetics, soap, shaving products, teeth cleaning products, and toiletries., an increase in the number of FMCG product manufacturers across the globe generates substantial demand for packaging and filling technologies, which fuels the growth of the filling equipment market.



A product can be packed in various types of containers such as pouch, bottle, or can, and filling machines utilize different containers based on the product. The demand for small-size food and beverage packs - that are easy to handle and carry - is increasing with changing lifestyles, which eventually propels the need for advanced filling equipment in the manufacturing sector. The filling machine plays a significant role in the assembly line system that decides the flow of entire process and facilitates the rapid filling of products in solid, powder, or liquid form. The machine also maintains the accuracy of weight and volume of a product. Hence, the increasing production of FMCG products is fueling the growth of the filling equipment market.



The food & beverage sector in China is witnessing high growth and attracting several global investors. As per China Brief, the rising awareness about the consumption of healthy food among Chinese population is supporting the growth of filling equipment market in the country. Furthermore, the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) is encouraging restructuring packaging requirements and drug innovation in the country by revising patent regulations and enhancing data protection policies. It is also revamping its drug regulatory system to propel the R& D in the introduction of new treatments. Such initiatives are expected to create opportunities for international and local drug manufacturing companies, which would drive the growth of filling equipment market during the forecast period.



