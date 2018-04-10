NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Filtration Market for the Chemical Processing Industry



Filtration systems are used for separating fluids, both gases and liquids, and for removing the solid particulates from a fluid, using a filter medium.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Filtration Market for the Chemical Processing Industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Filtration Market for the Chemical Processing Industry 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global filtration market for the chemical processing industry for the period 2017-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the top-down approach using annual revenues in the overall market.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Filtration Market for the Chemical Processing Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BWF Group

• Donaldson

• Eaton

• Pall

• Parker Hannifin

• Sefar



Market driver

• Growth in global petrochemicals and specialty chemicals industry

Market challenge

• Threat from counterfeit products

Market trend

• Advances in filtration technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



